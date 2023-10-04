Prince William Cracks Unexpected Joke While Posing for Group Photo: 'Who’s Pinching My Bottom?'

William and Princess Kate posed for a group photo during their visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff, Wales, on Oct. 3

Geoff Caddick - WPA Pool /Getty Prince William cracks a joke during a group photo at the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff, Wales.

Prince William knows the secret to capturing the perfect group photo: crack a well-timed joke.



During his and Kate Middleton’s visit to the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday, William, 41, was caught sharing a cheeky joke during a group photo. In the video, which was shared on TikTok, the prince can be heard asking, “Who’s pinching my bottom?” as he stands with Kate and a group of locals.

Everyone, including William, began laughing at the unexpected comment, leading to a photo full of smiles.

William isn't the only royal family member who has lightened up a serious photoshoot with a joke. The TikTok compares the prince's quip with a memorable moment from his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's June 2021 appearance at the G7 Summit. In a video shared by the BBC, the monarch can be heard asking her fellow world leaders, "Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?"

Geoff Caddick - WPA Pool /Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton visit with children in Cardiff, Wales.

Kate, 41, and the Prince of Wales were in Cardiff to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush’s arrival in London, as well as the start of Black History Month in the U.K. They stopped by Grange Pavilion to visit with the Windrush Cymru Elders, Black History Cymru 365 and the Ethnic Minority Youth Forum, and learn about how they’re creating change in their community.

The HMT Empire Windrush’s June 21, 1948 arrival in London brought over 1,000 people from the Caribbean to the U.K. Since then, the term “Windrush generation” has been applied to people who relocated to the United Kingdom between 1948 and 1973, particularly those from the Caribbean.



Having William and Kate visit with members of the Windrush generation, and listen to the contributions they’ve made to the community was a special moment, according to Professor Uzo Iwobi, the founder of Race Council Cymru who oversees the work of Windrush Cymr.



“They’ve shone a light on a community that has been written out of history,” Iwobi told PEOPLE of the couple’s visit. “It is a light that cannot be extinguished. These elders will take this to their grave. They will never forget that one of the biggest leaders of their nation remembered them, traveled all this way and said thank you.”

Iwobi also noted how personable and authentic William was as he spoke to the elders. She even revealed the prince asked her for a hug before leaving the Grange Pavilion.

“He said to me ‘Can I please have a hug? You have been so lovely to us,’” she said. “I said ‘I oblige!’ I grabbed him, yeah. It was a very good hug. Like a brother.’”



The professor continued, “The good thing about him is how human he is, how understated he is and how very ordinary he wanted to be. He didn’t want bowing and stuff. He was a Prince of Wales that people could relate to, that was warming for the elders.”

Geoff Caddick - WPA Pool /Getty Prince William signs autographs for children in Wales.



In addition to their stop at the Grange Pavilion, William and Kate also spoke with local children in Wales on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Kate stopped by the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell to help Ukrainian refugees pack parcels to send back to Ukraine.



