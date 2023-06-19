Prince William and this children are all smiles in adorable Father's Day photo

embargoed until 2230 saturday june 17mandatory credit millie pilkingtoncopyright in the photograph is vested in the prince and princess of wales the photograph shall not be used after 31st december 2023, without prior permission from kensington palace publications are asked to credit the photograph to millie pilkington the photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only it shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia or anything colourably similar no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph there shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph including by way of example only any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non news editorial use the photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to kensington palace and before publication undated handout photo issued by kensington palace taken on the windsor estate earlier this year of the prince of wales centre with his children princess charlotte, prince louis and prince george right issue date saturday june 17, 2023 pa photo see pa story royal william photo credit should read millie pilkingtonkensington palacepa wire note to editors this handout photo may only be used for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder
Prince William and his kids pose for Fathers' DayMILLIE PILKINGTON/KENSINGTON PALACE

Prince William and his children have shared this year's lovely Father's Day photo.

The Prince of Wales marked the occasion this year with an adorable photo of himself and his kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this year, the picture shows the family wearing bright smiles as they pose, with George and Charlotte looking up at their father and young Louis wrapping his arms over William's shoulders.

The photo appears to have been taken on the Windsor Estate on the same day as the portrait shoot for Prince Louis' fifth birthday. The new photo also includes a special touch honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II, as the Wales family sits on a bench that was a gift for the monarch's 90th Birthday in 2016, according to People.

The family coordinated in blue ensembles for the sweet picture. While William wears a simple light-blue buttoned shirt and trousers, George pairs a checkered shirt with jeans. Meanwhile, Charlotte layers a white cardigan over a blue daisy-print dress, and Louis wears a big grin along with his cosy blue sweater.

MILLIE PILKINGTON/KENSINGTON PALACE

The Father's Day photograph was released just hours after this year's Trooping the Colour, which marked King Charles III's first official birthday celebrations as sovereign. While William took part in the parade on horseback, the Princess of Wales Kate and the three children rode in the carriage procession alongside Queen Camilla, before the family reunited for a balcony appearance.

For the occasion, Kate wore a bright-green ensemble that included homages to both the late Princess of Wales, Diana, and to her new titles, including her role as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. The family colour scheme also honoured the red and green Wales flag, with each of the children including red embellishments in their outfits.

london, england june 17 prince george of wales, prince louis of wales, catherine, princess of wales, princess charlotte of wales, prince william of wales on the balcony during trooping the colour on june 17, 2023 in london, england trooping the colour is a traditional parade held to mark the british sovereigns official birthday it will be the first trooping the colour held for king charles iii since he ascended to the throne photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir Hussein - Getty Images

