Prince William and this children are all smiles in adorable Father's Day photo

Prince William and his children have shared this year's lovely Father's Day photo.

The Prince of Wales marked the occasion this year with an adorable photo of himself and his kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this year, the picture shows the family wearing bright smiles as they pose, with George and Charlotte looking up at their father and young Louis wrapping his arms over William's shoulders.

The photo appears to have been taken on the Windsor Estate on the same day as the portrait shoot for Prince Louis' fifth birthday. The new photo also includes a special touch honouring the late Queen Elizabeth II, as the Wales family sits on a bench that was a gift for the monarch's 90th Birthday in 2016, according to People.

The family coordinated in blue ensembles for the sweet picture. While William wears a simple light-blue buttoned shirt and trousers, George pairs a checkered shirt with jeans. Meanwhile, Charlotte layers a white cardigan over a blue daisy-print dress, and Louis wears a big grin along with his cosy blue sweater.

The Father's Day photograph was released just hours after this year's Trooping the Colour, which marked King Charles III's first official birthday celebrations as sovereign. While William took part in the parade on horseback, the Princess of Wales Kate and the three children rode in the carriage procession alongside Queen Camilla, before the family reunited for a balcony appearance.

For the occasion, Kate wore a bright-green ensemble that included homages to both the late Princess of Wales, Diana, and to her new titles, including her role as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. The family colour scheme also honoured the red and green Wales flag, with each of the children including red embellishments in their outfits.

