Prince William Celebrates Father's Day By Sharing a Never-Before-Seen Photo With Prince Charles

The royal family has been celebrating Father's Day 2020 by sharing some adorable photos on social media.

The Kensington Royal Twitter account shared a sweet photo of Kate Middleton as a child with her father, Michael Middleton.

Prince William can be seen hugging his father, Prince Charles, in another snap.

To commemorate Father's Day 2020, members of the royal family took to social media to share some previously unseen snaps with their fans.

The royal family's official Instagram account wrote, "Happy Father’s Day! On the left, The Duke of Cambridge with Prince of Wales at Sandringham in December 2019, and on the right, Michael Middleton with his daughter Catherine." It was also noted that Duchess Kate was the photographer of William and Charles' sweet snap.

Happy Father’s Day!



Photo on the left taken by The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/VN461CZzmi







— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's Instagram account shared two photos in honor of the special day. "Whether you are a Father, a Dad, a Daddy or a Pa, wishing you a Happy Father’s Day!" the caption said. "📷 1: A young Prince Charles is carried by his father, The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside his sister Princess Anne and mother Princess Elizabeth. Taken at Clarence House in 1951."

The second photograph features Prince Charles "pictured with his two sons at Cirencester Park Polo Cup in 2004," per the Clarence House Instagram.

Father's Day 2020 just so happens to coincide with Prince William's 38th birthday, and the Cambridges shared some brand new photos of their children on Instagram. The portraits were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and feature William with all three of his children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

