Prince William turns 38: How well do you know the future king and queen?

Prince William turns 38 on Sunday and becomes yet another royal who is marking his birthday in lockdown.

His daughter Charlotte and one of his sons, Louis, will probably be able to give him some tips for a lockdown celebration, as will his grandmother, the Queen.

William is second in line to the throne, and stands to become king one day, when his father dies.

Before that, he will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, and could become the Prince of Wales, should Charles confer the title on him when he accedes.

Now, William and his wife Kate focus their royal work through the Royal Foundation, and have a particular interest in mental health and wellbeing.

Throughout the pandemic, William has spoken about the mental health of frontline workers, drawing on his own experience as an air ambulance pilot as he empathises with what NHS staff are facing.

He’s also given us a glimpse of life at home with three kids during a pandemic. He recently confessed he has been baking a lot, and said chocolate goes down well at any time of day, and that he can’t wait to get back to the pub.

William and Kate also marked their ninth wedding anniversary in lockdown in their Norfolk home.

