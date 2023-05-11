Prince William to attend Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley this weekend

(The FA via Getty Images)

Prince William will attend the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley this weekend, Kensington Palace has said.

The Prince of Wales, who is the chairman of the FA, will travel to the northwest London stadium to watch the match between Chelsea and Manchester United on Sunday.

After the game, William, 40, will also present the trophy to the winning team following the match. Chelsea beat Aston Villa 1-0 to reach the showpiece event while Manchester United beat Brighton 3-2.

Ahead of the final, William held a garden party at Buckingham Palace which celebrated the work of volunteers, military personnel and members of the public.

During the event, William was wowed by 93-year-old Dame Elizabeth Watts, who has lived through the past three Coronations.

Dame Elizabeth, of Solihull, told the PA news agency: “I came to Elizabeth’s Coronation and slept on the pavement for three nights.

“I had measles for George’s Coronation when I was seven years old. Of course, there was no television then so I couldn’t watch it but we had an accumulator radio.”

Dame Elizabeth added: “It means absolutely everything to be at the garden party.

“I was so surprised, I was nominated by St John Ambulance Service because I’ve done 79 years of voluntary service and when I was invited I was just amazed.

“I can’t do events now but I’m still on some of their committees.

“I’ve done everything, I’m not being funny. I joined as a cadet then I ran a cadet division and since then I have been the deputy commissioner.”