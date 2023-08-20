Prince William Apologizes For Not Making it to the Soccer World Cup Final as Lionesses Lose to Spain

England's Lionesses made history by making it to the final of the World Cup. But they have remained one step from victory after losing 1-0 in the final to Spain.

The heartbreaking result for the England squad came after a nail-biting game in which both teams had chances to score. After the final whistle blew, Prince William summed up the thoughts of the nation with a personal tweet posted from the Kensington Palace account. "Although it is the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come," the message read. "Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain, W."

The message followed a video posted the night before the game, in which William posed with his daughter Princess Charlotte to wish the team good luck. He also apologized for not making the game in person. The future King, who is also the President of the FA, has faced some criticism for not attending the match. Critics have claimed that he would likely have traveled if the men's team was in the final and his position as FA President meant that he should have had the date of the final in his diary since the tournament began. Spain's Queen Letizia attended the game with her younger daughter Sofia.

"Lionesses we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow," Prince William said in his video message on the eve of the game. "We're sorry we can't be there in person. We're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves." Princess Charlotte, who was sitting with a football on her knee, finished the video by saying, "Good luck Lionesses."

Those defending William's no-show in Australia have pointed out that taking a long-haul flight would have attracted criticism from environmentalists and that he had always been clear that he would be unable to attend. He visited the team to wish them luck ahead of the tournament.

The King also sent a message to the Lionesses today following the final. "This brings you, your manager and all your support team my heartfelt thoughts and commiserations on the result of the World Cup final," the message released by Buckingham Palace about an hour after the final whistle read. "While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition. More than that, though, it will serve as an inspiration for generations to come – and, for that, your place in the history books is assured. With great admiration, congratulations to the Spanish team and with particular gratitude to the people of Australia and New Zealand for hosting such a wonderful tournament."

Charles also holds the role of head of state in Australia due to its position as a commonwealth realm. He has yet to visit the country as King and last traveled there in 2018 with wife Camilla.

