Prince William Answers Everything — Including 'Are Unicorns Real?' — in First Instagram Q&A

Prince William's First Instagram Q&A — All the Highlights, Including His Answer to If Unicorns Are Real

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram Prince William

Prince William answered royal watchers' burning questions — and had a bit of fun — in his first Instagram Q&A.

The royal took questions from fans via his shared Instagram page with Kate Middleton ahead of the first Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony this weekend, ranging from his inspiration for the environmental endeavor to the existence of unicorns.

Prince William, 39, chuckled as he saw the question "Are unicorns real?" and immediately thought of his 6-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, who has been spotted with unicorn accessories on multiple occasions.

"Well, I think if you talk my daughter, she'd say they were real," William said into the camera, then quipped, "Obviously, it's a trade secret, so I can't possibly comment."

Princess Charlotte isn't the only fan of the mythical (or are they?) creatures — they're also the national animal of Scotland, where Prince William is known as the Earl of Strathearn.

RELATED: Prince William Just Revealed How an 'Annoyed' Prince George Learned About Litterbugs

Another person asked Prince William, "Puedes hablar español?" ("Can you speak Spanish?"), so the prince showed off his language skills by responding, "Sí, un poquito," which translates to "Yes, a little."

Prince William had a few family photos on display in the background of his videos, including a 2010 engagement portrait with Kate (which they recreated for a new portrait released to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary in April).

A photo from Princess Charlotte's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea was also visible. In the official portrait from September 2019, Charlotte and big brother Prince George pose on the steps of the family's Kensington Palace home in their school uniforms.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson also hinted at some nerves going into Sunday's event. When asked what his perfect Sunday looks like, he replied that it's having this weekend's event — but added that he was "slightly nervous but also very excited about it."

Story continues

William and Kate will join a star-studded lineup in announcing which five ideas from among the 15 previously announced finalists will receive $1.3 million to grow and advance their plans.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Earthshot Prize Ceremony will be broadcast live from London's Alexandra Palace on exclusively on Discovery's Facebook Page and later in the month on discovery+. Emma Thompson, Emma Watson, David Oyelowo and Mo Salah are among the presenters who will celebrate change-makers with a passion for global environmental issues. Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and KSI and Yemi Alade will performan — as will Coldplay, whose set will be powered by 60 cyclists.