Prince William Admits 'Every Parent Is Breathing a Sigh of Relief' That School Has Started Again

The school year has begun for Prince George and Princess Charlotte — much to the relief of dad Prince William!

"I think every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again," William, 38, said during a surprise visit to Belfast on Wednesday, according to Hello!

"Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months," he added.

Like millions of other children in the U.K. and around the world since the coronavirus pandemic began, George, 7, and Charlotte, 5, have been homeschooled, often helped by their parents William and Kate Middleton. They retreated to their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk and spent much of the summer holiday there.

Charlotte is entering Year 1 after completing Reception (kindergarten), and George is starting Year 3 at Thomas’s Battersea, which is about four miles from the family's Kensington Palace home.

Two-year-old Prince Louis is expected to start kindergarten in the coming months. Both George and Charlotte started nursery school during the month of January. Charlotte's first day at Thomas's Battersea was last September when George accompanied her as she made her big step alongside her mom and dad.

Since lockdown, the royal children have been seen joining in the national appreciation for health care staff and frontline workers. They also headed north to Scotland to spend time at the Balmoral estate with great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Charlotte will have some other fun news to talk about with her classmates — one of her godparents Thomas van Straubenzee married one of the school's top teachers Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe over the summer.