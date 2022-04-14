Prince William and Adam McKay join star-studded lineup for Audible climate podcast

Prince William and filmmaker Adam McKay will join a star-studded line-up for Audible’s Climate of Change podcast series.

The Duke of Cambridge will join hosts Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy to discuss environmental issues and his ambitious Earthshot Prize, set to launch on Wednesday.

Other recognisable names set to join the line-up include Grammy award-winning electronic music artist Imogen Heap and Ireland’s former president Mary Robinson.

During the podcast, the Duke said he believes “huge strides” can be made in tackling climate issues.

“I really do think it can be done in much quicker time than we anticipate because the solutions are out there,” he said. “There are real solutions to these problems.”

He will also give an exclusive update on his Earthshot Prize since the first winners were announced last year.

Blanchett is a member of the Earthshot Prize Council while Kennedy has nominated a number of projects for the competition.

The inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony was staged last October at Alexandra Palace in London.

Harry Potter star Emma Watson, wearing a wedding dress made of 10 dresses from Oxfam, and Dame Emma Thompson were among the stars who walked the event’s “green carpet”.

The ceremony saw one million in prize money presented to each of the five category winners – protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate.

Organisers have said if their ideas are realised by 2030 it would improve life for all.

Nominations have opened for the 2022 Earthshot Prize being staged in the US but it has not yet been decided which city will host it.

The co-hosts and co-creators of Climate of Change Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy said: “Climate innovations are disrupting how the world operates in incredible ways, but this progress is not yet fast enough, nor is it spread equally around the world.

“We already have a lot of the technology we need - like solar and batteries - to keep the world under 1.5C and stave off the worst impacts of climate change.

“What we need now are more climate innovators all around the world coming up with bundles of solutions and spreading them at speed.”

The Audible original podcast is created and produced by Dirty Films in association with StoryHunter.