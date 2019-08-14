Prince of Wales winner Tone Broke tops field for Breeders' Stakes turf race

TORONTO — Prince of Wales champion Tone Broke headlines the nine-horse field for the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes on Saturday.

Tone Broke will have a different jockey for the 1 1/2-mile turf race at Woodbine Racetrack. Rafael Hernandez, Woodbine's leading rider, will be in the irons for the final jewel of the OLG Triple Crown after Ricardo Santana Jr. guided Tone Broke to a two-length victory last month at Fort Erie Racetrack.

Early odds for the Breeders' Stakes weren't immediately available.

There won't be a Triple Crown on the line as Queen's Plate winner One Bad Boy was third in the Prince of Wales Stakes. Tone Broke will break from the No. 5 post Saturday while One Bad Boy won't run in the race.

"I think the further the better and he's versatile," said Darren Fleming, the assistant trainer for Tone Broke. "He's been on the (synthetic track) one time and he liked it.

"I don't think the turf will bother him a bit. He's that good, he's a nice horse."

The field for the Breeders' Stakes also includes Avie's Flatter, a horse that's been second in both the Plate and Prince of Wales. Trained by Josie Carroll, Avie's Flatter drew the No. 7 post for Saturday's race and will be ridden Eurico Rosa Da Silva.

"I thought Avie's Flatter ran a great race," Caroll said of the Prince of Wales performance. "He stalked the winner all the way and he couldn't get by him.

"I think he ran a great race and was second best."

The entire field, with post, horse and jockey, includes: 1) Seguimi, Patrick Husbands; 2) Flashymeister, Alan Garcia; 3) Lucas n' Lori, Kazushi Kimura; 4) Rising Star, Jesse Campbell; 5) Tone Broke, Rafael Hernandez; 6) Pay for Peace, Steven Bahen; 7) Avie's Flatter, Eurico Rosa Da Silva; 8) He's a Macho Man, Luis Contreras; and 9) Encierro, Emma-Jayne Wilson.

Carroll recently became the first female trainer inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame. She captured the 2014 Breeders’ Stakes with Ami's Holiday.

