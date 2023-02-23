Prince of Wales wants to play 'significant role' in ending homelessness

The Prince of Wales with residents during a visit to the London homelessness charity - Arthur Edwards/The Sun

The Prince of Wales has said that he wants to play a “significant role” in ending homelessness in the UK.

During a visit to The Passage in central London, the Prince pledged his support and determination in making rough sleeping “rare, brief, and non-recurrent”.

Tackling the issue will be a key focus for the Royal this year and on Thursday afternoon he visited the homeless service to officially open its two new accommodation buildings and meet residents who now live there.

In a speech, the Prince vowed to do all he can to end the “human tragedy that is homelessness”, saying: “I am determined to play a significant role to support this becoming a reality”.

The Prince of Wales meets sister Joan, a nun with the Daughters of Charity of Saint Vincent de Paul, who remembered meeting William aged three - Arthur Edwards/The Sun

As Patron of The Passage, he opened the £9 million project that added 37 beds and another unit with 20 flats for the capital’s rough sleepers.

'Homelessness should be viewed as an achievable goal'

He said: “Every time I come to The Passage I am always struck by the lasting impact of their work.

“The work that I have seen first-hand over many years is the reason I know that ending homelessness must be thought of as more than simply a wishful aspiration.

“Instead, it should be viewed as an achievable goal, one that working together we can and must accomplish.

“The Passage is taking an innovative approach to preventing homelessness - they are working collaboratively with others in society to tackle this challenge.”

The Prince added: “I believe this is how we can make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurrent.”

“I am personally more determined than ever to play my part in working with others to do all we can to stop the human tragedy that is homelessness,” he vowed.

'Diana was beautiful, gentle. I cannot find words to describe her'

During the engagement, he encountered a nun who first met him as a child when he was taken to a homeless charity by his mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Sister Joan, now 90-years-old, was helping at The Passage in central London when Diana first took her sons there in 1993.

The nun recalled: “She [Diana] was beautiful, gentle. I cannot find words to describe her. She was an ordinary person with no airs and graces, who could relate to anybody.”

She also reminded William that he said he would return to The Passage with his children, saying: “He’s going to bring his children one day to see us. It would be nice.”

Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince William and Prince Harry at one of their visits to The Passage when they were young children - The Passage

Last summer, he pledged to take his three young children to visit homelessness charities to emulate the example set by his late mother.

Just before his 40th birthday, he vowed to commit his life to shining a "spotlight on this solvable issue", nearly 30 years after he first visited a shelter with Diana.

"In the years ahead, I hope to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to see the fantastic organisations doing inspiring work to support those most in need – just as my mother did for me," he said.