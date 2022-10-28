Prince of Wales 'too busy' to attend World Cup in Qatar

Ross Ibbetson
Prince William attends the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena on October 13 in London - Heathcliff O'Malley
Prince William attends the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena on October 13 in London - Heathcliff O'Malley

Prince William will not travel to Qatar to watch England play in the World Cup next month, according to a report.

The Prince of Wales, who is President of the Football Association, had been expected to attend matches in the Middle East next month.

But The Sun, citing Royal sources, reports that the heir to the throne's busy diary means he will not be able to attend.

The Prince, 40, is known for his keen support of the national side and took his son Prince George to watch the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

However, he and the Princess of Wales have a number of engagements throughout the World Cup, including a trip to Boston in the United States for the awarding of the Earthshot Prize on December 2.

Even if Gareth Southgate's men were to progress to the final on December 18, sources told The Sun it is unlikely that The Prince would make an appearance. If it were to go ahead, he would form part of a broader government delegation.

It comes amid growing backlash against the World Cup being hosted in Qatar over the Gulf state's poor human rights record and its criminalisation of same-sex relationships.

James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, this week provoked fury after warning that LGBT supporters needed to “compromise” and be “respectful of the host nation” during the tournament held in a country where homosexuals can face the death penalty.

His comments, made the morning after Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Prime Minister, drew a withering response from a Number 10 spokesman, who said of gay fans: “We wouldn’t expect them to compromise who they are and you’ll know the UK has very clear rules around this.

“Qatar’s policies are not those of the UK Government and not ones that we would endorse.”

England captain Harry Kane is among several captains from teams around the world who are planning to wear a rainbow “OneLove” armband during the tournament to make an anti-discrimination statement.

It is understood that England players and the Football Association feel so strongly about Kane wearing the armband that they are willing to accept fines for making their stand.

