Prince of Wales reveals rowing past in visit to Eton

The Prince of Wales took part in a training session on Dorney Lake - Kensington Palace

The Prince of Wales has revealed his rowing past as he returned to Eton with oar in hand to raise awareness of mental health.

The Prince visited Dorney Lake in Windsor for Mental Health Awareness Week where he spoke with crew members of HMS Oardacious.

The group are taking part in a rowing challenge across the Atlantic in a bid to raise awareness and money for mental health issues in military personnel.

A video released by Kensington Palace shows the Prince visiting the Eton College Rowing Centre in Windsor where he meets Lieutenant Commander Hugo Mitchell-Heggs, a Marine Engineer Officer and part of the HMS Oardacious team.

“It’s nice to be back in Dorney on a nice sunny day,” William told Lt Cmd Mitchell-Heggs.

When asked if he was ready for a row, the Prince quipped that “the likelihood of slapping someone else’s oars” was quite likely.

The crew are taking part in a Transatlantic rowing challenge to raise money to support the mental health and wellbeing of their colleagues - Kensington Palace

He boarded the specially-built 28ft boat and was photographed rowing down Dorney Lake with two others crew members as part of a training exercise.

The boat is similar in design but slightly more eco-friendly to the ones used in two previous crossings, and will be used in December 2023 as part of another crossing attempt.

The Prince spoke with crew members about mental health and discussed their demanding rowing regimen ahead of their 3,000 mile journey.

He appeared to have remained dry following a warning from Lt Cmd Mitchell-Heggs about the potential for the boat to capsize.

"Cool... if we capsize today, we're going well!" the Prince joked.

The 28ft boat is specially-built and will carry 50 days worth of food for the crew during their journey - Kensington Palace

It is understood that the Prince rowed while at Eton after enrolling at the school in 1995.

However, it is thought he has not rowed much since, having chosen not to continue the sport during his time at St Andrews University or afterwards.

In recent years the Prince's sporting interests have laid elsewhere. He is known to be an avid Aston Villa fan, and has previously attended games with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Prince has also stood as President-Designate of the Football Association since 2006 and is a royal patron for Welsh Rugby.

The Princess of Wales is also an English Rugby patron, and the pair maintain a friendly competitive spirit when taking part in activities on royal engagements.

The couple are known to enjoy sport and physical activity with it being an important aspect of family life at Kensington Palace.

The Princess visited the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath on Tuesday as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The charity focuses on partnering athletes with children and is focused around using sport and exercise to improve mental wellbeing.

She also visited a school participating in the programme, where she competed against Dame Kelly in a game of noughts and crosses.