Prince of Wales shakes-up running of Duchy of Cornwall with mental health scheme

The Forest School at Brampton Hill Wood prioritises outdoor learning - David Rose/The Telegraph

The Prince of Wales has announced a new mental health scheme for the Duchy of Cornwall, making it his “absolute priority” in his approach to running the estate.

The move marks the first significant change from how the estate, which generates an annual income of some £24 million for his family, was run by his father.

The announcement on Thursday coincided with the Prince and Princess visiting a farm in Hereford to discuss the importance of prioritising farmers’ mental health in the agricultural industry.

“The conversations evolved this year from him saying this is an absolute priority to us being where we are today,” Matthew Morris, the rural director of the Duchy, said.

“So far with Prince William as our new Duke [of Cornwall], it’s been evolution rather than revolution, however, he’s been very clear that mental health is one of his priorities.”

His new strategy will aim to provide mental health care and support for all tenants of the 130,000-acre estate he inherited on the death of his grandmother.

The princess enjoys some of the work done by Madley Primary School in the Forest School - David Rose/The Telegraph

The Prince became one of the country’s largest landowners upon inheriting the Duchy, and has been particularly focused behind the scenes over the last year on its management.

Initiative a ‘natural’ move

A mental health initiative was a natural implementation to be made, since it is known to be a topic he is very passionate about, described by sources as “his bread and butter”.

“He has been keen to get his hands around the Duchy and continue the great work that his father did, but he is also trying to do it in his own way,” a source told the Telegraph.

William is understood to be very interested in taking lessons from his work in other areas, like his ambitious environmental initiative Earthshot, and applying those lessons to how he runs the Duchy of Cornwall. “He wants to mesh the best of all strands of his work to create more holistic support for tenants and landowners,” the source added.

As part of their whistle-stop visit to Hereford on Thursday, the Prince and Princess will meet two Duchy tenants on Kings Pitt Farm to discuss the new strategy and their experiences living there.

Prince and Princess of Wales visited Brampton Hill Wood in Herefordshire - David Rose/The Telegraph

Sam and Emily Stables, who have been living at the farm for around eight years, set up a charity specifically to help farmers with mental health difficulties, called We Are Farming Minds.

The charity has since grown rapidly to meet what had previously been an unmet demand and will be working closely with the Duchy to implement the new initiative.

“They’re just so passionate about mental health and so genuine. They want to support us and support British farming, what more could you want?” Mr Stables said once the Royal couple had left.

“[The Duchy’s new initiative] is massive and I know it will be a fantastic partnership and hopefully we can provide the tenants with specialised support.”

The Prince of Wales is making mental health a major focus in his running of the Duchy of Cornwall - David Rose/The Telegraph

Speaking about why they had been inspired to start their charity, Mr Stable said: “A number of years ago, I went through a really bad time and made the decision that I don’t want to be here anymore.”

Breaking down in tears, he continued: “I just know how tough it is in the farming industry and the support I had was unbelievable.” Mrs Stables added: “When we moved to Hereford…we realised there was a real lack of mental health support, especially for the farming community, there was a massive stigma surrounding mental health.”.

During their visit to the couple’s farm, the Prince and Princess met two of the farm’s donkeys, Alfie and George, and watched a flock of sheep being herded by sheepdog Hugh.

When they were introduced to the couple’s youngest son, George, Kate smiled and said: “It’s nice to meet another George.”

Mrs Stables quipped: “I think he’s more like your Louis temperament-wise!”

The Forest School was conceived 12 years ago - David Rose/The Telegraph

Later speaking to a group of farmers who have benefited from the support of Mr and Mrs Stables’s charity, the Princess asked: “Do you wish you had this type of support back in the day?” One replied that We Are Farming Minds was “the best thing that ever happened” to him, which is why he now volunteers to help others going through a similar situation.

William was curious whether it had been tough for him to open up to Mr Stables initially, asking: “Did communicating your worries help?”

“So many farmers and so many farming communities are quite cut off from all these connections,” Kate observed of the isolated nature of the agricultural industry.

Speaking after their visit, Mr Stables agreed, saying: “Isolation is a big issue within the farming community so with their support I know we can keep our British agriculture going.”

Multi-layered approach

The new mental health strategy will be operating with the couple’s charity for at least three years, Mr Morris said, with regular check-ins to see how the partnership can improve.

It has been hailed as a “multi-layered” approach that means all Duchy tenants can access help for mental health issues, including through speaking with trained staff through a specifically dedicated wellbeing service as well as hosting specialised staff and farmer training and hosting social events for the farmers.

“Prince William has effectively tasked us with being the best estate we can be with the provision of mental health for our people,” Mr Morris added.

The Duchy change is a marker of William’s commitment to making his role as the Prince of Wales his own, after his father had the title for a record of more than 64 years.

Outdoor learning at Madley Primary School's Forest Schopol is designed to enhance children's mental health - David Rose/The Telegraph

The Prince and Princess are spearheading a similar change to the running of their household, as it emerged that they were searching for a new chief executive officer, signalling a notable power shift and a departure from royal tradition.

The couple are advertising for someone who will report directly to them, rather than reporting to their private secretaries.

It has been hailed as a “revolutionary move” that will overhaul a decades-old hierarchical structure that has long governed how royal households are run.

Kensington Palace has hired recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson to advertise the “unique opportunity” online. The successful candidate must be “emotionally intelligent”, with a “low ego” the advert notes, an indication that the work undertaken by senior figures working for the palace tends to go under the radar.

The move comes as the Prince evolves as a global statesman and as both gradually increase their profiles as they prepare to one day become King and Queen.

Their household dynamic behind the scenes has gradually shifted in recent years, with the couple increasingly looking to the civil service to recruit senior staff. Sources said the decision to hire a CEO was an example of the Prince and Princess “doing things their own way” when it came to their new roles.

