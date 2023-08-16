Prince of Wales will not travel to Australia for Women’s World Cup final

The Lionesses celebrate their 3-1 victory over Australia in the World Cup semi-final - Naomi Baker - The FA

The Prince of Wales will not travel to Australia for the Women’s World Cup final despite the Lionesses’ historic semi-final victory over the host nation.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, was watching on television as England beat Australia 3-1, securing a place in the final for the first time.

As the Lionesses celebrated on the pitch following the final whistle, the Prince tweeted: “What a phenomenal performance from the @‌Lionesses – on to the final!

“Commiserations to @‌TheMatildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W.”

The Prince is understood to have made the decision not to fly due to the distance involved for such a short trip. His grandmother, Elizabeth II attended the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley and presented captain Bobby Moore with the trophy.

Sources suggested there were other ways to support the team and the Prince is expected to be watching from afar with his family.

The Prince also opted against travelling to Qatar for the men’s World Cup in December, although England did not make it past the quarter finals.

Prince of Wales with the Lionesses ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup - Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In June, the Prince visited the England training camp at St George’s Park, in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, to wish the Lionesses good luck in their World Cup campaign.

He surprised head coach Sarina Wiegman by presenting her with her honorary CBE before telling the team the “sky is the limit” and praising their e way they have advanced women’s sport.

Last July, Princess Charlotte, then seven, joined her father to send the Lionesses a videoed good luck message ahead of the Women’s Euro 2022 final.

Then, the Prince was in the crowd to see England triumph over Germany.

On a trip to the England training camp last year, the Prince revealed that his daughter was a keen footballer who loved playing in goal.

He told the team: “Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she’s really good in goal. She said, ‘please tell them that’. Budding star for the future.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will represent the Government at the final.

A spokesman for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said: “This team has risen to every challenge and made the whole country proud.”