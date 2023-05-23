Prince of Wales hails ‘breathtaking’ progress from Earthshot-backed start-up

Prince William outside graffiti covered building - Kin Cheung/AP Photo

The Prince of Wales has hailed the “breathtaking advances” made by an eco-packaging start-up backed by his Earthshot Prize.

Prince William, 40, visited Earthshot award winner, Notpla, in Hackney Wick, east London, to see how the £1 million cash prize had helped the business to scale up.

He told research engineer Callum Wardle: “It is breathtaking to see the advances you’re making already. That’s really exciting.”

Notpla became the first UK-based Earthshot winner last year when its plastic-free consumer packaging products made from seaweed and plants triumphed in the “Build a Waste-Free World” category.

Its innovations include replacing plastic-lined takeaway boxes – two billion of which are used every year in Europe – and other items of throwaway plastic such as cutlery.

The Prince smiles, holding some seaweed, next to Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez - Kin Cheung/AP Photo

The company is the brainchild of friends Pierre Paslier and Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez, whose product was used during the 2019 London Marathon when 36,000 Notpla-made edible bubbles, filled with Lucozade, were handed to runners.

Last year, Notpla made more than one million takeaway food boxes for the online food delivery business Just Eat.

The Earthshot Prize has allowed the company to employ 10 new people and to invest in equipment.

This month, it launched a range of coated boxes with Bidfood UK – a food service distributor with more than 45,000 customers in the UK.

It has also supplied packaging to the distributor Bunzl, as well as various stadiums, and extended its presence in Europe to eight countries through its partnership with Just Eat.

The Earthshot Prize team also connected Notpla with UK sports arenas in an effort to persuade them to use their sustainable takeaway boxes, which now feature the Earthshot logo.

Two weeks ago, Notpla’s edible bubbles were used to hydrate runners at one of the biggest half-marathons in the world, the annual Göteborgsvarvet in Sweden.

Prince creates Notpla Rigid

The Prince toured the company’s headquarters with Mr Gonzalez and Mr Paslier.

He viewed a showcase of Notpla’s products and saw first-hand how the business is helping to stop single-use plastic from entering the environment.

In the laboratory, he helped to create “Notpla Rigid”, a material made with what is left over from the seaweed manufacturing process.

The Prince also visited the production area to see how different products are made, including seeing the first prototype of new takeaway boxes that will start to be manufactured this June.

Launched by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize searches for extraordinary solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges.

The Earthshot Prize is based on five goals: to protect and restore nature, fix our climate, clean our air, revive our oceans and build a waste-free world.

This year’s ceremony will be held in Singapore in November.