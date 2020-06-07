Prince Speaks Out On “Intolerance” In Note Publicized By His Estate Via Instagram
The estate of the late artist Prince has released a handwritten note from him a day before his 62nd birthday.
Taken from his personal archives, the note reads, “Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE.”
The caption on the Instagram post stated that “Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of ‘Love 4 One Another.’ In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today.”
Along with the note, the estate provided a music video for Prince’s song “Baltimore,” written after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray while in police custody in that city. That death sparked peaceful protests and days of rioting in that city.
The Prince video contains footage from pro-Black Lives Matter protests in Baltimore and elsewhere, accompanied by the song’s lyrics and ending with a message from Prince: “The system is broken. It’s going to take the young people to fix it this time. We need new ideas, new life…”
