What the Prince and Princess of Wales's children, George, Charlotte and Louis are called at school

George, Charlotte and Louis enrolled at Lambrook school in September 2022 (Getty)

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, enrolled at their new school, Lambrook, last September.

Following a break with their grandfather, King Charles, at Balmoral in Scotland, the children will head back to their classrooms in the coming days as the school holidays end.

George, Charlotte and Louis will now be in Year 6, Year 4 and Year 1 respectively at the Berkshire-based prep school.

While Prince William and Kate's kids are three of the most famous children around the world, they're not referred to by their royal titles at school.

The siblings are known simply as George Wales, Charlotte Wales and Louis Wales to their school friends, in a nod to their parents' new titles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, which they were given following Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022.

This was also the case for Prince William and Prince Harry, who took on their father Charles's former title Wales as their surname at school. Members of the royal family traditionally don't use a surname; they are simply known by their first name in the public eye and His or Her Royal Highness.

They can also be known by the name of their house, such as Windsor, which may be different to their surname, such as Mountbatten-Windsor.

A declaration made by the late Queen in the Privy Council in 1960, said that male-line descendants of the monarch, without royal styles and titles, shall bear the name Mountbatten-Windsor.

George, Charlotte and Louis do not use their royal titles at school (Getty)

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's children are not styled as His or Her Royal Highness, and Lady Louise's birth in 2003 marked the first emergence of the Mountbatten-Windsor surname.



The Waleses moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last year (Getty)

William and Kate were given the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following their 2011 royal wedding.

Following the late Queen's death, they were then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge for a day, before the King announced the appointment of William as the Prince of Wales.