Prince and Princess of Wales make surprise appearance at airshow with George, Louis and Charlotte

The Waleses walk down the ramp of a C-17 transporter aircraft during their visit - Chris Jackson

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made an unannounced appearance with their children at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

The couple took Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, to the world’s largest military airshow in Fairford, Gloucestershire, for an early summer holiday treat.

The family braved the pouring rain to take in the sights and sounds of several hundred aircraft.

Princess of Wales laughs as she shakes a joke with Cadets in the Techno Zone - Chris Jackson

Prince George was last taken to the event in July 2016, just shy of his third birthday, when he was pictured wearing ear defenders as his father lifted him aboard an RAF Red Arrows Hawk jet.

The children were dressed for a summer day in light casual clothing, and George and Charlotte were seen looking around at the rain-soaked concrete underneath the huge plane when they stepped from their car.

Prince George (left) presses a button to partially raise the ramp of a C-17 transporter aircraft, as his father and Princess Charlotte watch on - Chris Jackson

Prince George took to the cockpit of a military jet, and appeared enthralled by jets roaring above and the hi-tech controls of planes and a helicopter.

The family’s first stop was a huge C-17 transporter aircraft, which was used to transport the late Queen’s coffin in the days ahead of her funeral last September.

They shook hands with senior members of the RAF before they were ushered up the huge ramp of the transport plane with their parents.

The Princess of Wales points ahead as Prince Louis sits inside a vehicle on a C-17 aircraft - Chris Jackson

George was given the task of partially raising the ramp and could be seen pressing the button as his father watched on.

The event was considered his first official public engagement in the UK.

