‘Who just pinched my bottom?’ Prince of Wales jokes during Windrush event

The Prince of Wales joked “who just pinched my bottom?” as he hugged members of the Windrush generation at an event for Black History Month.

He quipped with the Caribbean elders that he “draws the line at kissing”.

The royal couple met with members from the Windrush Cymru Elders group during a trip to learn about the generation’s continuing positive impact in the country while marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK in June 1948.

They attended the Grange Pavilion community centre in Cardiff, Wales, to meet with various groups.

During the visit he spoke with Roma Taylor, 79, the founder of Windrush Cymru Elders, who was first in a long queue of women demanding a hug from the Prince.

He also met Dorothy Anderson, 83, who speaking afterwards, said: “I said, ‘It is hard work and focus on what you want to do in life.’ He said, ‘Well done – that is how life is, Dorothy.’”

The Windrush Cymru Elders group was established in 2017 to promote the understanding of ethnic minority elders’ concerns and needs while also celebrating the contributions of their generation in Wales.

The Prince and Princess heard about the lived experience of the elders and learned of their contributions to the country, which is something the King has championed for many years.

The King previously said he believes it is crucially important to recognise and celebrate the immeasurable difference that Windrush arrivals and their descendants have made since they arrived from the Caribbean more than 70 years ago.

In June, he unveiled 10 Windrush generation portraits at Buckingham Palace, saying that they embody his hope that Britain will always “embrace difference”.

The new portraits depict “pioneering” members of the generation and they were all created by black artists who were personally selected by the King.

His Majesty hailed the migrants who came to Britain from the Caribbean on the Windrush 75 years ago as “a very special generation” and he told one of the sitters, 97-year-old Alford Gardner, that they will be “a most wonderful record of a very special generation”.

After meeting the Windrush elders on Tuesday and taking a group photograph – as well as the Prince’s bottom-pinching joke – William and Catherine went on to talk to youth groups at the community centre, where he apologised and told them: “I’m very sorry – a lot of chatting going on next door, hugging as well.”

They met representatives from a youth advisory panel of people aged 11 to 25 who want to be a voice for advocacy and change for young people from minority ethnic groups in Wales.

The couple also went on to meet with local people from the Somali community, which forms a large proportion of Grangetown.

They also played table tennis with two Somali girls, one of whom said: “They were quite good – surprisingly good.”

Later in the afternoon, during a visit to a local school in Cardiff, the Princess revealed that she had been helping her eldest, Prince George, with revision for his upcoming exams.

She told sixth form students who were preparing for their maths A-level: “I’ve been helping George prepare for his exams coming up, so I know how hard maths can be.

“George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says: ‘Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.’ But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you’re on it.”

Last week it was confirmed that the Princess would not be joining her husband in Singapore for his Earthshot Prize awards because Prince George has his school exams during the same week.

For the first time since launching the environmental award in 2020, the Prince will fly solo when he heads to Asia in early November.

Prince George, 10, is currently in year six at Lambrook prep school in Berkshire but was recently spotted looking around Eton College with his family ahead of a potential move there.

The Princess made the comments about his revision during a visit to Fitzalan High School, a diverse secondary school in Cardiff, on Tuesday to mark Black History Month.

