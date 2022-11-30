Prince and Princess of Wales land in Boston – and are likely to meet with President Biden

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on Wednesday - Chris Jackson

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to meet US President Joe Biden in Boston on Friday, The Telegraph understands.

The Royal couple have landed in the US for a three-day visit designed to focus on their pet causes of climate change and the early years before culminating in a star-studded Earthshot Prize award ceremony on Friday evening.

It comes amid a Royal race row after Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince’s godmother, made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” comments to a black domestic abuse campaigner at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Lady Susan, one of the most longstanding and senior aides to both the late Queen and the Queen Consort, has stepped aside from her role and expressed “profound apologies” for the hurt caused by comments made to Ngozi Fulani, director of the London charity Sistah Space, at the event on Tuesday.

A Kensington Palace spokesman, speaking in Boston ahead of the Royals’ arrival, said he was “disappointed” to hear of the incident and that “racism has no place in our society”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony - Chris Jackson

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive in Boston - Chris Jackson

For the Prince and Princess, the timing could not be worse. Their last overseas tour, to the Caribbean, was marred by criticism of its “colonial overtones” and “tone deaf” imagery.

However, a meeting with Mr Biden this week is likely to be welcomed by palace officials, elevating the Prince’s position on the world stage while also underscoring the close ties between the UK and the US.

When it emerged that the president would be in Boston on Friday for a political fundraiser, UK and US officials began comparing schedules in the hope that they could find a window that would allow a meeting.

US President Joe Biden greets Prince William at a reception to mark the opening day of Cop26 in Glasgow in November 2021 - AFP

Meeting not yet confirmed

With the details still being finalised, neither side has yet confirmed the plans.

A Kensington Palace spokesman insisted that their schedule currently remained unchanged.

However, US-based sources told The Telegraph that the impromptu meeting was likely to take place.

One suggested it would be unusual for the Prince of Wales not to meet the President if both were in the same city.

Story continues

“There is an expectation that they should meet and we’re looking at diaries to try and find a suitable window,” one said.

Mr Biden is said to be “hugely supportive” of the Royal family and has met the Prince numerous times, including at both the G7 summit in Cornwall and Cop26 in Glasgow last year. He also travelled to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The inspiration behind Earthshot chimes with his own views about the urgency of climate action, aides said, and he would be personally keen to meet the Prince if time allows.

As heir to the throne, Prince Charles met US presidents including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George W Bush and Barack Obama during visits to the country, while Jimmy Carter met Princess Anne when she visited in 1977.

When the Prince and Princess last visited the US in 2014, the Prince had a one-on-one meeting with then President Obama at the White House.

Prince William met then US president Barack Obama in the Oval Office in December 2014 - Reuters

The two men compared notes on fatherhood following the recent birth of Prince George, while Mr Obama also praised the Duke’s “very important work” on combating illegal wildlife trafficking.

Mr Biden is scheduled to make an appearance at a fundraiser alongside Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey to raise money for Democrats in Georgia’s run-off election.

White House officials have not confirmed whether Mr Biden will attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony, however Mr Markey will be attending.

Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, said that compared with a traditional Royal tour, this week’s visit is “much more focused on the work being done in climate change”.

She told the New York Times the Prince and Princess were “very natural people”, adding: “They want to meet ordinary people who are working hard for their communities.”

The Royal couple is due to arrive in Boston on a commercial airline mid-afternoon, local time.

Prince and Princess to light up local landmarks green

After checking into their hotel, they will begin the countdown to the Earthshot Prize by lighting up various local landmarks green.

Prince William is expected to speak briefly at the official welcoming engagement at Boston City Hall, where he will be joined by city mayor Michelle Wu, and the daughter of former President John F Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy.

As the first official Royal visit to the US since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California, all eyes will be on how they are received.

A comment piece in the Boston Herald said: “Get ready for traffic disruptions, a big taxpayer bill and a lot of needless bowing and curtsying” but acknowledged that the trip was a big draw.

“There will be plenty of stars, politicians and Kennedys all desperate to get invited to the big events,” it added.

The Boston Globe noted that when Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the city in 1976 to commemorate the country’s 200th birthday, tens of thousands of Bostonians turned out to greet them.

Queen Elizabeth II rides with Governor Michael Dukakis during her visit to Boston in July 1976 - Boston Globe

It said big crowds were expected again.

Julie Hall, president of the Charlestown Historical Society, said: “I absolutely think people love William and Kate and will be thrilled they are here.”

She added, perhaps ominously: “As a matter of fact, my mom was visiting from Philadelphia this weekend, and we binged The Crown.”

The Prince and Princess are said to be keen to meet local communities during their visit to Boston, which is famed for its Irish heritage, sports and history.

Later in the week, they will visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and tour Greentown Labs for an insight into the latest green technologies.

They will also visit Roca, a non-profit organisation supporting disadvantaged young people, while the Princess will visit the Centre on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

The Earthshot Prize, which celebrates climate innovations, has been hailed the Prince’s “Superbowl moment”.

It will take place at the MGM Music Hall, headlined by singers Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Beyonce proteges Chloe x Halle.