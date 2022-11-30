Prince and Princess of Wales land in Boston – and are likely to meet with President Biden

Victoria Ward
·6 min read
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on Wednesday - Chris Jackson
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on Wednesday - Chris Jackson

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to meet US President Joe Biden in Boston on Friday, The Telegraph understands.

The Royal couple have landed in the US for a three-day visit designed to focus on their pet causes of climate change and the early years before culminating in a star-studded Earthshot Prize award ceremony on Friday evening.

It comes amid a Royal race row after Lady Susan Hussey, the Prince’s godmother, made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” comments to a black domestic abuse campaigner at a Buckingham Palace reception.

Lady Susan, one of the most longstanding and senior aides to both the late Queen and the Queen Consort, has stepped aside from her role and expressed “profound apologies” for the hurt caused by comments made to Ngozi Fulani, director of the London charity Sistah Space, at the event on Tuesday.

A Kensington Palace spokesman, speaking in Boston ahead of the Royals’ arrival, said he was “disappointed” to hear of the incident and that “racism has no place in our society”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony - Chris Jackson
The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony - Chris Jackson
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive in Boston - Chris Jackson
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive in Boston - Chris Jackson

For the Prince and Princess, the timing could not be worse. Their last overseas tour, to the Caribbean, was marred by criticism of its “colonial overtones” and “tone deaf” imagery.

However, a meeting with Mr Biden this week is likely to be welcomed by palace officials, elevating the Prince’s position on the world stage while also underscoring the close ties between the UK and the US.

When it emerged that the president would be in Boston on Friday for a political fundraiser, UK and US officials began comparing schedules in the hope that they could find a window that would allow a meeting.

US President Joe Biden greets Prince William at a reception to mark the opening day of Cop26 in Glasgow in November 2021 - AFP
US President Joe Biden greets Prince William at a reception to mark the opening day of Cop26 in Glasgow in November 2021 - AFP

Meeting not yet confirmed

With the details still being finalised, neither side has yet confirmed the plans.

A Kensington Palace spokesman insisted that their schedule currently remained unchanged.

However, US-based sources told The Telegraph that the impromptu meeting was likely to take place.

One suggested it would be unusual for the Prince of Wales not to meet the President if both were in the same city.

“There is an expectation that they should meet and we’re looking at diaries to try and find a suitable window,” one said.

Mr Biden is said to be “hugely supportive” of the Royal family and has met the Prince numerous times, including at both the G7 summit in Cornwall and Cop26 in Glasgow last year. He also travelled to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

The inspiration behind Earthshot chimes with his own views about the urgency of climate action, aides said, and he would be personally keen to meet the Prince if time allows.

As heir to the throne, Prince Charles met US presidents including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George W Bush and Barack Obama during visits to the country, while Jimmy Carter met Princess Anne when she visited in 1977.

When the Prince and Princess last visited the US in 2014, the Prince had a one-on-one meeting with then President Obama at the White House.

Prince William met then US president Barack Obama in the Oval Office in December 2014 - Reuters
Prince William met then US president Barack Obama in the Oval Office in December 2014 - Reuters

The two men compared notes on fatherhood following the recent birth of Prince George, while Mr Obama also praised the Duke’s “very important work” on combating illegal wildlife trafficking.

Mr Biden is scheduled to make an appearance at a fundraiser alongside Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey to raise money for Democrats in Georgia’s run-off election.

White House officials have not confirmed whether Mr Biden will attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony, however Mr Markey will be attending.

Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US, said that compared with a traditional Royal tour, this week’s visit is “much more focused on the work being done in climate change”.

She told the New York Times the Prince and Princess were “very natural people”, adding: “They want to meet ordinary people who are working hard for their communities.”

The Royal couple is due to arrive in Boston on a commercial airline mid-afternoon, local time.

Prince and Princess to light up local landmarks green

After checking into their hotel, they will begin the countdown to the Earthshot Prize by lighting up various local landmarks green.

Prince William is expected to speak briefly at the official welcoming engagement at Boston City Hall, where he will be joined by city mayor Michelle Wu, and the daughter of former President John F Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy.

As the first official Royal visit to the US since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California, all eyes will be on how they are received.

A comment piece in the Boston Herald said: “Get ready for traffic disruptions, a big taxpayer bill and a lot of needless bowing and curtsying” but acknowledged that the trip was a big draw.

“There will be plenty of stars, politicians and Kennedys all desperate to get invited to the big events,” it added.

The Boston Globe noted that when Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited the city in 1976 to commemorate the country’s 200th birthday, tens of thousands of Bostonians turned out to greet them.

Queen Elizabeth II rides with Governor Michael Dukakis during her visit to Boston in July 1976 - Boston Globe
Queen Elizabeth II rides with Governor Michael Dukakis during her visit to Boston in July 1976 - Boston Globe

It said big crowds were expected again.

Julie Hall, president of the Charlestown Historical Society, said: “I absolutely think people love William and Kate and will be thrilled they are here.”

She added, perhaps ominously: “As a matter of fact, my mom was visiting from Philadelphia this weekend, and we binged The Crown.”

The Prince and Princess are said to be keen to meet local communities during their visit to Boston, which is famed for its Irish heritage, sports and history.

Later in the week, they will visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum and tour Greentown Labs for an insight into the latest green technologies.

They will also visit Roca, a non-profit organisation supporting disadvantaged young people, while the Princess will visit the Centre on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

The Earthshot Prize, which celebrates climate innovations, has been hailed the Prince’s “Superbowl moment”.

It will take place at the MGM Music Hall, headlined by singers Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Beyonce proteges Chloe x Halle.

Latest Stories

  • Moment Queen Consort Camilla meets charity boss Ngozi Fulani amid race row

    Video showing Ngozi Fulani (right), chief executive of Sistah Space, at a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen Consort on November 29, 2022.A prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse has revealed how she was repeatedly asked by a member of the Buckingham Palace household at the Queen Consort’s reception where she “really came from”.Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, described the conversation as a “violation” and said the experience at Camilla’s major engagement on violence against women on Tuesday will “never leave me”.PA

  • Prince William and Kate's Spokesman Addresses Racism Scandal at Camilla's Reception

    The queen consort's former right-hand woman, Lady Susan Hussey, has since left her role.

  • Prince William and Kate's Office Responds to Racist Incident at Buckingham Palace: 'Unacceptable'

    "Racism has no place in our society," a spokesman for the Prince and Princess of Wales said

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Canadian men still chasing history in their final outing at the World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar — With one game remaining, Canada is still chasing history at the World Cup. But a motivated Morocco stands in its way of a first-ever positive result at the men's soccer showcase Thursday. For coach John Herdman, the 41st-ranked Canadians ticked off one box in a "fearless" performance in their tournament opener, pushing No. 2 Belgium to the limit in a 1-0 loss. And Alphonso Davies' goal 68 seconds into the match against No. 12 Croatia ended Canada's scoring drought at the tournament

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium. White became the fifth player in

  • Jets rout Chicago 7-2, handing Blackhawks 7th straight loss

    CHICAGO (AP) — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago 7-2 on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves and defenseman Josh Morrissey had three assists as Wi

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van