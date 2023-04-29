Prince and Princess of Wales mark wedding anniversary with Sandringham snap

The Prince and Princess of Wales posed on bikes, their arms around each other, smiling in the sunshine

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a new photograph, complete with a red heart emoji, to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

The couple, now aged 40 and 41, posed on bikes, their arms around each other, smiling in the sunshine.

The image was taken by Matt Porteous, one of their favoured photographers, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk last year.

If their outfits look familiar, it is because the image is the fourth to be released from the shoot. Others were shared on Mother's Day and at Christmas.

Posted on their social media channels, the new portrait was simply captioned “12 years” - with a red emoji heart.

The Prince and Princess tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey, after an eight-year relationship.

The big day featured two dresses, two receptions, a carriage procession through central London, flypasts and two kisses on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Nearly 25 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the live televised ceremony, with the worldwide TV audience estimated to be two billion.

Twelve years on, the couple are now settled in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate with their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis five.

The family is now preparing to take part in the King’s Coronation service next Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey, where Prince George, nine, will play a central role as one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour.

Last week, the Prince and Princess spent two days in Wales, spending the night at the Bluebell Country Inn, a small independent restaurant and B&B in the heart of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.

They joined a mountain rescue team at Bannau Brycheiniog, near Merthyr Tydfil, where they tried their hand at abseiling before meeting volunteers, climbers and supporters at the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club.

On Friday, they visited the Aberfan Memorial Garden, where they paid their respects to the 144 people, including 116 children, who died in the 1996 mining disaster.