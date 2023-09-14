Prince and Princess of Wales hiring ‘emotionally intelligent’ CEO

The CEO will report directly to the Prince and Princess of Wales, rather than to their private secretaries - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales are searching for a CEO to lead their household, signalling a notable power shift and a departure from royal tradition.

The couple are advertising for a chief executive officer who will report directly to them, rather than reporting to their private secretaries.

It has been hailed as a “revolutionary move” that will overhaul a decades-old hierarchical structure that has long governed how royal households are run.

Kensington Palace has hired recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson to advertise the “unique opportunity” online.

“The CEO is the most senior and accountable leader for the Household, reporting directly to TRHs The Prince and Princess of Wales,” it says.

‘Emotionally intelligent’ with a ‘low ego’

The successful candidate must be “emotionally intelligent” with a “low ego”, the advert notes, an indication that the work undertaken by senior figures working for the palace tends to go under the radar.

They must also have “strong self-awareness and understanding of their impact on others”.

Anyone wanting the job must be “able to operate as a ‘servant’ leader, empowering the senior team”, it adds, according to the Daily Mail.

The move comes as the Prince evolves as a global statesman, and as both gradually increase their profiles as they prepare to one day become King and Queen.

Their household dynamic behind the scenes has gradually shifted in recent years, with the couple increasingly looking to the Civil Service to recruit senior staff.

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, was previously Prince William's private secretary - TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

The Prince’s current private secretary is Jean-Christophe Gray, who worked as former prime minister David Cameron’s spokesman and also for chancellors of the exchequer, including Alistair Darling, George Osborne and Rishi Sunak.

Mr Gray’s predecessor, Simon Case, had also previously worked for Mr Cameron.

The Princess is currently seeking a permanent private secretary after Alison Corfield, a “straight talking” PR guru who works for chef Jamie Oliver, turned the job down earlier this year.

Story continues

Ms Corfield, 51, was said to have been uncomfortable with the prospect of having such a high profile position and decided instead to remain under the radar.

The Princess is understood to be looking for “a different kind of courtier” as she aims to step up her public work and make more of an impact.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.