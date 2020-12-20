Prince Philip issues a rare statement to celebrate key workers at his patronage
Prince Philip rarely makes official statements since his retirement from public duties in 2017, but the duke has done just that to celebrate the hard work being done at one of his patronages.
Philip's statement was shared on the royal family's official Twitter account. In the letter written to the Chartered College of Teaching, Prince Philip paid tribute to teachers and staff who have continued to work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prince Philip wrote: "I commend all teachers and school staff for your professional and resolute commitment throughout the past year to teaching our children and young people in the most challenging conditions."
He continued: "As Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, I wish to thank you all for your selfless dedication and send you my best wishes for a well-deserved break over Christmas and the New Year."
Sharing the letter on Twitter, the caption explained: "The Duke of Edinburgh, Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, has sent the following message of thanks to teachers and school staff, at the start of the Christmas holidays."
The Duke of Edinburgh, Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, has sent the following message of thanks to teachers and school staff, at the start of the Christmas holidays. pic.twitter.com/pmedlV3bOk
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 18, 2020
Due to the ongoing pandemic, and continued restrictions throughout the UK, the Queen and Prince Philip are set to forgo their usual tradition of celebrating Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson previously confirmed: "Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."
Earlier this year, Prince Philip and the queen celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary, and shared an adorable portrait to honour the occasion.
In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.
You Might Also Like