Prince Philip death: EFL move 3pm games to avoid clash with funeral
The English Football League will move the kick-off time of games currently set to clash with Prince Philip’s funeral.
There are currently 32 games, across the Championship, League One and League Two, set to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, April 17.
Buckingham Palace on Saturday announced that Philip’s ceremonial royal funeral will take place in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and a national minute’s silence will be observed as it begins at 3pm.
An EFL spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect, EFL matches scheduled for 3pm on Saturday 17 April will be moved to avoid a clash with the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“The EFL will now work with its Clubs to determine at what time the matches will be played, giving consideration to the timing of the service.
“An announcement will follow in due course.”
The duke’s coffin currently lies at rest in the private chapel of Windsor Castle. There will be no lying in state for Philip in keeping with his wishes.
On the morning of the funeral, the duke’s coffin will be transported from the castle to the chapel in a specially modified Land Rover he helped to design, and followed by thePrince of Wales and senior royals on foot, a senior Palace official said.
Philip’s coffin will be draped with his personal standard, and decorated with a wreath of flowers and his Naval cap and sword.
