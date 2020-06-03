Prince Philip Will Celebrate His Milestone 99th Birthday in a Simple Way

Prince Philip is entering his 100th year of life!

Queen Elizabeth's husband will celebrate his 99th birthday on June 10 — and despite the momentous occasion, he will keep the festivities low-key. Philip is expected to mark the event with a lunch with the Queen at Windsor Castle, where the couple has been isolating with minimal staff since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.

Like other royal birthdays that have occurred during quarantine — such as those of Prince Philip's great-grandchildren Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Archie — family members will likely send their well-wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh by video chat.

Although the Queen turned 94 in April, June is traditionally the month for public celebrations of the monarch's birthday. Trooping the Colour, which traditionally features a military parade and the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace to watch a flypast, was canceled due to COVID-19. However, it was announced Wednesday that a small-scale military salute will take place on June 13 at Windsor Castle to mark the occasion.

Over the past year, Prince Philip has mostly stayed out of the spotlight aside from his hospitalization in December to undergo precautionary treatment for a pre-existing condition. He also released a rare statement in April — the first since he retired from public duties in August 2017 after 64 years of royal service — in support of World Immunization Week.

Although Prince Philip has not made many public appearances since his retirement, he has been seen driving his car (despite a car accident in Jan. 2019 that resulted in him voluntarily giving up his license) or on carriage rides on the grounds of Windsor.

Prince Philip also attends special family events, such as weddings. He was present at grandson Prince Harry’s nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, granddaughter Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in October 2018 and Lady Gabriella Windsor’s May 2019 wedding to Thomas Kingston.

He was also featured in an intimate photo after the birth of great-grandson Archie in May 2019 alongside the Queen, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.