Prince Narula Defends Yuvika Chaudhary: We Don't Believe in Caste

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary was booked by Haryana Police for the use of a casteist slur in a vlog she posted on YouTube. She also faced widespread criticism online for the same. Her husband Prince Narula has now defended her by saying that neither he nor his wife 'believe in caste'.

In a video shared online, Prince Narula can be heard saying, "People make a big deal out of the smallest things and more important things are never addressed in India. There are many issues against which action should be taken and this was just one small thing. She did not even know that the word she had used had casteist connotations because we don't believe in caste."

"I'm a Punjabi, she is a Jat. Had it been so, we would not have gotten married. She still accepted her mistake," he added.

After Yuvika's video went viral #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary had started trending on social media. She later issued a public apology that read, "Hi guys, I didn't kn the meaning about that word I used in my last vlog. I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand. Love you all."

An FIR was registered against Yuvika under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on 28 May. The complaint was registered by Dalit activist Rajat Kalsan.

Earlier, similar cases were registered against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma actor Munmun Dutt and sportsperson Yuvraj Singh for using casteist slurs. Actor Randeep Hooda also received flak online for a video that resurfaced online wherein he can be seen making a sexist and casteist remarks against politician Mayawati.

