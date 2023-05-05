Prince Will Have Major Minnesota Highway Stretch Named For Him

A seven-mile stretch of the Minnesota State Highway 5 is being renamed for Prince Rogers Nelson, the rocker behind such hits as “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry” and “Raspberry Beret,” among many other songs.

The roadway runs past his former Paisley Park headquarters and winds through the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie. It will be called the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway and the signs marking the road’s name will be purple.

Prince died at age 57 in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The friends and family of Prince will pay for any costs associated with the name change, according to the name change bill’s lead sponsor, Republican state Senator Julia Coleman.

“Prince was a true genius, a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of music and cultures in ways that will never be forgotten,” Coleman said. “His influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians who came after him, and his legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists to this day.”

The bill must be signed by the Minnesota governor, who is expected to approve the change.

Paisley Park, which served as Prince’s home and studios, is now a museum that is a strong tourist draw in Minnesota.

