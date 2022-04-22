Prince Louis turns 4! See new photos of Prince William and Kate's youngest child

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The little prince is not so little anymore as Prince Louis celebrates his fourth birthday!

Prince William and Duchess Kate shared four new photos of their youngest child ahead of his birthday Saturday.

The photos show the boisterous young royal wearing a star-print sweater and blue shorts, playing on what appears to be a sandy beach in Norfolk. Duchess Kate, an avid photographer, took the photos of Louis while they were in the English county.

The Duchess posted a couple of photos from the shoot to Instagram, writing "4 years old tomorrow!"

Born in 2018, Louis is the fifth in line to the British throne, following his grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, older brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released photos of Louis every year on his birthday, a tradition they started for Prince George, 8, and continued with Princess Charlotte, 6. Typically Kate snaps the photos of the young royals.

Last year's photo featured Prince Louis in a school day-ready outfit with a backpack perched on his shoulders for his first day of preschool at London's Willcocks Nursery School. In the photo, he was smiling ear to ear as he posed on his red bicycle.

Royal fans don't often get to see photos of the Cambridge children outside of birthdays, Christmas and other important events, but admirers have got to see more of the little royals lately. Photos of Prince George in the stands of soccer games with his father have been some of the most recent flicks of younger royal members.

Prince Louis also shares a birthday month with his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her 96th birthday Thursday. Much like her great-grandson, the longest-reigning British monarch also celebrated with a never-before-seen photo of her standing in between her two ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale.

