Prince Louis seen at Coronation, but won't stay for full two hours

Prince Louis of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles

Five-year-old Prince Louis would be forgiven for feeling rather overwhelmed by the scale and splendour of his grandfather’s Coronation.

In a nod to his tender years, the Prince and Princess of Wales decided that it was too much to expect him to sit through the entire two-hour service.

Instead, the young prince will be given a break from the formality - and the television cameras - and will leave his seat to relax behind the scenes.

The Prince, who turned five just two weeks ago, arrived at Westminster Abbey with his parents and sister, Princess Charlotte, eight, at 10.45am.

Prince Louis will not have to sit through two-hour Coronation service

Prince George, nine, was due to travel to the church from Buckingham Palace separately, alongside the other Pages of Honour.

After processing into the church with his parents, Prince Louis will take his seat but will be spirited away by an aide as the service gets underway.

He is wearing an outfit made by Dege and Skinner, the military tailors in Savile Row, London.

Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children Princess Charlottte and Prince Louis arrive at Westminster Abbey

It includes a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lacework embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts. The leg garment is black complete with Garter Blue stripe.

After the service, at around 1pm, he will join his parents to process out of the Abbey before being reunited with Prince George.

The family will then take part in the Coronation Procession to Buckingham Palace in the Australian State Coach.

Charles made history at 1953 coronation

The decision to give one of the youngest members of the congregation a break from proceedings follows a precedent set by the King himself.

The then Prince Charles became the first child in British history to witness their mother’s coronation when he attended Elizabeth II’s ceremony on June 2 1953 at the age of just four.

The Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Margaret watch Elizabeth II being crowned in 1953 - Rex Features

The heir to the throne watched the proceedings seated between his widowed grandmother, the Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret, looking down on the spectacle from the royal box.

Dressed in a white silk shirt and white suit, he frequently tugged at the Queen Mother’s glove with excitement but was also pictured looking bored at times, resting his head on his hand during the three-hour deeply religious proceedings.

After communion, he was “taken silently and unobtrusively from the church”, according to reports from the time.

On the royal party’s return to Buckingham Palace, the young prince, sporting his first medal – struck for the Coronation – was in his element, running up and down the corridors with his two-year-old sister, Princess Anne, who was deemed too young to attend the ceremony.

Lady Moyra Campbell, one of the late Queen’s six ladies in waiting, would later laugh as she recalled: “He was wearing his father’s hair lotion to smooth his hair and we had to sniff it and admire it.”

Years later, the Prince had seemingly forgotten such joy, telling his biographer he had been annoyed that the palace barber had cut his hair too short and plastered it with “the most appalling gunge.”