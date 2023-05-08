Prince Louis makes perfect royal debut - digging, painting and scoffing marshmallows

Prince Louis perches on his father's lap to have a go in the digger - Daniel Leal/PA

He clambered aboard a digger, expertly fired off some arrows and scoffed as many toasted marshmallows as he could get his hands on.

For Prince Louis, five, it was the perfect royal debut - his first official public engagement was carried off with aplomb.

Of course, he was going to be a natural. This small royal has shown scant regard for the cameras and the watching public. He lives in the moment; not for him is stifling yawns in church or clapping with restraint.

On Monday, Prince Louis was allowed to join the rest of his family for an actual job - joining the ranks of the working royals in the glamorous environs of the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, Berkshire.

If he was aware that it was a watershed moment in his short life, he did not show it.

Prince Louis shovels mud with his mother the Princess of Wales as Princess Charlotte (right) watches - WPA Pool/Getty Images Europe

In fact, the young prince barely appeared to register the photographers watching on, he was having too much fun helping to renovate the hut as part of the Coronation weekend’s finale - the Big Help Out.

He did not care that he had paint in his hair, despite Princess Charlotte’s concern, and he casually dismissed one volunteer’s well meaning suggestion that he might want to be a painter when he grew up.

“No, a fighter pilot,” he declared.

After trying to push a wheelbarrow full of sand which proved too heavy for him, he trotted off to get an empty one, picked up a shovel and confidently started filling it.

Prince Louis tries pushing a wheelbarrow full of sand which proved too heavy for him - DANIEL LEAL/AFP

‘Ouffff!’ he shouted in delight, clearly pleased with his efforts.

He paid scant attention to his mother hovering behind him and offering encouragement.

“Good job Lou,” she said. “Do you want to put in a bit more? Do you want a hand?”

Prince Louis shovels sand to put into his wheelbarrow - DANIEL LEAL/AFP

Absolutely not, he may as well have said. The determined youngster refused all offers of help and gamely pushed the heavy wheelbarrow around the Scout hut to where other volunteers were helping build a path.

In his element, he carried on shuttling back and forwards with his wheelbarrow alone.

Prince Louis, refusing all offers of help, pushes the heavy wheelbarrow around the Scout hut - Daniel Leal/PA

But Louis’ head was turned when he spotted his brother, Prince George, having a go in the digger. “I want to go in with him!” he said.

Perched on his father’s lap, he immediately started pulling levers. “What does this one do?” he asked. “Whah!”

Perched on his father’s lap, Prince Louis gets to grips with the digger - DANIEL LEAL/AFP

When the digger lurched back slightly, he barely noticed, as he concentrated on the task in hand.

“Keep going Louis, that’s it,” Prince William said to him gently.

When Louis was eventually persuaded to get out, the family went off to get involved in varnishing some fencing.

Meanwhile, Prince George, nine, was the picture of concentration as he joined his father for some drilling.

As the Princess wandered over, she asked her son: “Have you ever used a drill before? It’s quite satisfying. How are you getting on George?”

Prince George concentrates on drilling - DANIEL LEAL/POOL AFP

Princess Charlotte, eight, had a go at archery, knocking her two brothers out of the park with an instant 10 - a bullseye.

“Mummy, come and look at me,” she shouted proudly before joining in with the painting.

Princess Charlotte tries her hand at archery - POOL/REUTERS

“You’ve got paint in your hair!” she told her younger brother. “You’ve got to wipe it,” she gently admonished.

Louis was unbothered.

Inside the Scout hut, the family added their handprints to a tree mural on the wall.

“Hey poppet,” the Princess said to Louis as he grabbed a brush and liberally covered his hand with green paint before pressing it onto the wall.

Prince Louis uses his hand to make a paint mural - POOL/REUTERS

But that was not enough. As the Princess washed her hands, he trotted off to find some more paint. Two down, he washed his hands before deciding that in fact, he wanted another go.

“One more!” he urged his mother. “We’re running out of space,” she noted. “Oh look there’s a gap there.”

Louis proudly pointed out his handprints. “Look! There, there, there and there!”

Before they left, there was time to toast some marshmallows.

Prince Louis enjoys a toasted marshmallow - Daniel Leal/PA

“I like mine just like this,” Louis said before trying to grab another one off his mother.

The Princess referred to her younger son affectionately as “Loubug”.

His eyes lit up when he was handed a “smore” - a marshmallow with chocolate sandwiched between two biscuits.

“You’ve made his day,” William told the other volunteers. “We won’t hear a peep out of him.”

Prince Louis eats a 'smore' with his sister Princess Charlotte (right) - DANIEL LEAL/AFP

But the young Prince was too busy staggering about jokingly and rolling his head in delight, crashing into his sister.

Matt Hyde, chief executive of the Scouts and co-creator of The Big Help Out, said afterwards: “It was a huge honour to have them here and they really did get stuck in helping to renovate this Scout hut, which is what today is all about.

“It was great to see the kids having such a great time - enjoying the volunteering, the painting and the digging. I think they have gone back with a lot of paint in their hair!

“That was such a classic scouting experience. Helping other people but also having great fun while you are doing so and learning skills for life.”

