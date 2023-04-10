Prince Louis makes his debut at the royal family's Easter church service: See the photos

Celebrities including British royal family members Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla put on their Sunday best for Easter.

The royal family showed a united front as they attended Easter service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Sunday. "Wishing all of our followers a Happy Easter," the monarchy said in a message on Twitter.

The Prince and Princess of Wales coordinated with their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, in blue outfits for the Easter church service. The event marked the first time Louis was in public attendance for the holiday.

Prince William and Princess Kate brought all three of their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – to Easter service at St. George's Chapel.

Kate wore a bright blue coat dress with a matching hat and clutch, nude high heels and sparkling earrings.

Louis donned light blue shorts, a jacket and tie, and navy loafers with knee socks for his Easter debut.

King Charles, William and Kate: attend first Commonwealth Day since queen's death: See photos

Charles and Camilla also opted for navy blue outfits for the occasion. This is the first Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel with Charles as the monarch. Last year, he did not attend, nor did the late Queen Elizabeth II after she cut back on public duties on doctors' orders, having spent a night in the hospital in October 2021 and also having COVID-19 in February 2022.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla matched in blue outfits for Easter church service at Windsor Castle.

Keep reading for all the ways the stars celebrated Easter.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew arrive at church service together

King Charles III and the Queen Consort lead members of the royal family, including Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, to attend Easter service.

Other British royal family members in attendance for the service included Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, who arrived behind Charles and Camilla.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank walked hand in hand for church service on April 9.

Princess Beatrice gave a wave as she and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi left Easter service on April 9.

Sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice attended the church service with their respective husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall held hands with their daughters Mia and Lena as they entered church service for Easter.

Zara Tindall opted for a lively, bright pink outfit in contrast to many of the royal family members in blue. She attended service with husband Mike Tindall and their daughters Mia and Lena.

Story continues

Allison Holker celebrates first Easter after Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death

Allison Holker, wife of the late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, had an Easter egg-filled celebration with daughter Zaia, 3, and Maddox, 7, marking the family's first Easter since the death of Holker's husband in December.

In a trio of photos shared to Instagram, Zaia and Maddox are seen holding pails filled with colorful Easter eggs.

"Happy Easter from my babies," Holker captioned the post.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their kids enjoy Easter in Venice

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their children Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, 3 months, celebrated the Easter holiday while on vacation in Venice, Italy. "Happy Easter from us and our chick a-dees!" Teigen captioned photos as the group strolled through the streets and enjoyed a gondola ride.

'So grateful': Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share name and first sweet photo of baby girl

Hilary Duff's daughter Mae is spooked by the Easter bunny

Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma took their daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 2, to take pictures with the Easter bunny at The Grove in Los Angeles. Their daughters sported matching pastel-colored dresses as they posed for pictures. In one of the photos Duff posted on Instagram, Mae cried as she was seated by the bunny alone.

Kelly Osbourne's son meets the Easter bunny

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare photo with her 5-month-old son Sidney on Thursday as they posed for pictures with the Easter bunny. In the photo, Osbourne wore a floral dress as her baby was dressed in blue. Sidney's face was covered with a purple emoji as Osbourne and Sid Wilson continue to conceal their child from the public. "Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny 🐰," the television personality captioned the photo.

Kelly Osbourne says she's 'not ready to share' newborn: Sharon Osbourne reveals birth

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Easter 2023: Princess Kate, Prince William, more celebrities celebrate