Prince Louis of Luxembourg Calls Off His Royal Engagement: 'Our Visions Differ Too Much'

Prince Louis of Luxembourg announces engagement

Private Collection of the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg/Emanuele Scorcelletti Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue and Prince Louis

Prince Louis of Luxembourg and French lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue are calling off their engagement.

In an official statement released by the Grand Ducal Court on Wednesday, the couple said: "We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness."

They added, "In reflecting, together, on the commitment we wanted to make, we ended up admitting that our visions differ too much."

Prince Louis' parents, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg said they "welcome the maturity of this decision," according to the palace.

Prince Louis also spoke with French publication Point de Vue about the decision.

"We are not going to get married," he said. "However, there was no shadow, no problem on our couple but fundamental differences of opinion which led us to this decision."

Prince Louis, 35, was previously married to Tessy Antony (now known as Tessy Antony de Nassau) from 2006 until 2019. They have two sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah. Louis relinquished his place in the order of succession to the throne ahead of his wedding to Antony, who is a commoner.

Tessy shared a message of congratulations on her Instagram story upon the news of her ex-husband's new engagement last year.

"Finally its out too," she wrote alongside with a portrait of the couple. "Gabe, Noah, Frank and I are so happy for you both and wish you only the best and much happiness."

Tessy, 36, got remarried in July to Swiss businessman Frank Floessel, and the couple welcomed a son named Theodor in August.