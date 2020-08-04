Prince Louis looks adorable in a new picture for his second birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new photo of their youngest son, Prince Louis, to celebrate his second birthday - and he looks just like his older brother, Prince George.

The picture, which appeared on the front of a thank you card sent to well-wishers , was shared by a royal fan account based in Germany.

A message on the card read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday."

The image appears to have been taken on the same day as those released on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account for Louis' birthday in April. At the time, the family released two pics of their youngest son playing with paint, captioned: "Instagram vs Reality.

"Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday!

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."



Twitter users have loved receiving the pictures, and are pointing out how much Louis looks like his older brother as he grows up.

Kate Middleton recently admitted that her youngest child has been struggling with keeping his distance from others during the pandemic.

"Louis doesn’t understand social distancing,” the duchess said while speaking to parents in a film shown on BBC Breakfast.

“So he goes out wanting to cuddle everything, particularly any babies younger than him.”

Sweet!

