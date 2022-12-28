Prince Louis Is Going Viral for This Sweet Christmas Moment With Princess Charlotte

Forget daddy's girls and momma's boys, Prince Louis is all about his big sister, Princess Charlotte.

On Christmas Day, the four-year-old son of Prince William and Kate Middleton joined his family and the rest of the royal family on their annual Christmas walk in Sandringham, Norfolk after the morning services for the first time. The tradition had been put on pause for the past several years because of the coronavirus pandemic. During the walk, the first without Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis appeared to fall behind.

But Prince Louis ran to catch up with the group, and he handed his sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, a bouquet of flowers, crying, “Charlotte!” The gesture was followed by enthusiastic “awws” from the Christmas crowd. A clip of the moment was posted on social media, which you can see here:

For Christmas, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte wore matching coats in different colors. Both of their coats were long and double-breasted with Peter Pan collars. Prince Louis wore a navy coat, while Princess Charlotte wore the burgundy coat from her appearance at Kate Middleton's annual holiday special, Together at Christmas.

King Charles III Celebrates First Christmas As Monarch With Royal Family Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Prince Louis is, perhaps accidentally, quite popular online and knows how to create a moment worth discussing. Earlier this year at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the young prince became the internet’s favorite meme while watching planes fly overhead (one for each year of Queen Elizabeth’s II reign). He covered his ears while the jets passed, and made silly faces for the cameras, including a few with his tongue out.

On Christmas Day, Prince Louis's grandfather King Charles III made his first Royal Christmas Message as monarch. “I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family,” he said, per CNN. “Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”

