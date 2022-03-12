The sweet thing Prince Harry did to make Kate Middleton cry on her wedding day

Photo credit: Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images

It was an event watched by millions around the globe: Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding, which took place almost eleven years ago at the stunning Westminster Abbey. Whilst some of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's nuptials were public, there were - of course - private moments that took place off-camera after the ceremony, which sound unbelievably special.

One such moment, according to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, in her biography of Prince Harry entitled Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, came about when the Duke of Sussex gave a touching speech as part of his best man duties – and apparently it was so moving in some parts that bride Kate even shed a tear.

Nicholl writes that the speech was witty, as well as sweet, and that it subsequently went down as a highlight of the day. She remarks: "It was affectionate, warm and funny and touched William deeply. The speech was peppered with Harry's classic sense of humour, and he ribbed his brother: 'William didn't have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate'."

Photo credit: Anwar Hussein

Harry's brilliant speech then continued on to reveal William's loved-up nickname for Kate, too. "Famous for his mimicry, Harry then impersonated his brother calling Kate 'Babykins', to much laughter from the guests. When he said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration, there was a shy smile from Chelsy [Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend], while Kate shed a tear."

Excuse us whilst we just grab a tissue, won't you?

Recently there's been a lot of speculation around when (and indeed if) Prince Harry will next be paying his family in the UK a visit, after it was announced he would not be attending the upcoming memorial service for Prince Philip at the end of the month – possibly due to security concerns.

We're keeping our fingers crossed for a Cambridge-Sussex reunion soon... after all, Prince Harry did once describe Kate as being the "sister he never had". Again, just going to search for some Kleenex...

You Might Also Like