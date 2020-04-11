Prince Harry's Life in the U.S. Will Be Very Different, According to Lady Julie Montagu

Photo credit: Chris Jackson - Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently left the United Kingdom and moved to Los Angeles.

As an American married to a British aristocrat, Lady Julie Montagu has opened up about the major differences between the two cultures.

In an interview with Town & Country, Lady Julie Montagu has discussed what it was like to marry a British aristocrat, and how American culture is very different to what Prince Harry might be used to.

Montagu used to appear on the reality show Ladies of London, and is married to Lord Luke Montagu, the heir to the Earl of Sandwich. She also has a new show forthcoming on the Smithsonian Channel. As an American raised in Illinois, Montagu detailed the major differences between America and England, and what Prince Harry might have to adjust to now that he's moved.

Lady Montagu revealed to Town & Country, "I feel like he has found somebody that he can be emotionally open with and I think that's a really good thing... Family becomes the most important thing." She also discussed the way in which Americans are general more open then Brits. Per Montagu, "I always say whenever you meet an American, you know their life story within 24 hours... We're very emotionally open, which I think for Harry is actually a really good thing."

She also thinks that the general public might see some changes in Prince Harry's demeanor moving forward, and said, "He'll be able to talk about his feelings, probably more than he was able to talk about over here. I wouldn't be surprised if we start to hear a little bit more about how he feels about losing his mother at age 12, and maybe how he and Megan were treated in the press over here."





