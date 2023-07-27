Prince Harry's Illegal Information Gathering Claim Against The Sun Will Go to Trial, Phone Hacking Dismissed

A judge in London ruled Thursday that Prince Harry can take News Group Newspapers to trial over claims they used illegal methods of information gathering against him

Getty Images Prince Harry

Prince Harry has won the right to sue a British tabloid newspaper in a U.K. court.

On Thursday, a High Court judge in London ruled that the Duke of Sussex, 38, can take News Group Newspapers (NGN) — publisher of The Sun newspaper — to court over claims it used illegal methods to gather information on him.

According to the ruling obtained by PEOPLE, a trial of Harry’s claims is scheduled to start in January 2024.

“The process of selecting the cases that will be tried on this occasion will take place in the autumn,” the ruling read.

NGN has denied all of Harry's allegations, which claim he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for NGN — who also published the now-defunct News Of The World newspaper — from the mid-1990s until 2016, reported BBC News.



Getty Images Prince Harry gave evidence in his case against Mirror Group Newspapers in June

The methods were identified in the ruling as "blagging of confidential information from third parties, and instructing private investigators to do these or other unlawful acts".

While Harry’s allegations about the publisher using illegal methods to gather information will go to trial, Judge Timothy Fancourt dismissed another claim of his relating to phone hacking.

In Thursday's judgment, Fancourt ruled that Harry was aware of phone hacking at the News of World by 2012 and could have brought his case sooner. In the U.K., claimants usually have six years after a privacy breach in which to take action.

Getty Images Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle

“I am satisfied that there is no reasonable prospect of the duke proving at trial that he did not know and could not with reasonable diligence have discovered facts that would show that he had a worthwhile claim for voicemail interception in relation to each of the News of the World and The Sun,” Fancourt wrote in his judgment.

“He already knew that in relation to the News Of The World, and he could easily have found out by making basic inquiries that he was likely to have a similar claim in relation to articles published by The Sun.”

The court previously heard Harry's claim that a "secret agreement" was struck between Buckingham Palace and NGN which had prevented him from taking legal action sooner.



In March, Harry said in a witness statement seen by PEOPLE that a deal between royal aides and NGN stated he should delay any legal action against the company, at which time privacy breaches would be admitted or settled with an apology.

On Thursday, however, Fancourt stated that Harry had not “provided any evidence from those in the palace who would have been aware of a secret agreement if there was one.”

Last month, Harry made history when he took the witness stand at the High Court in London to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) — the publisher of tabloids the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, Daily Express — over alleged unlawful information gathering.

He launched the claim in 2019, alleging that his phone voicemails were hacked.

Harry is also attempting to sue the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday over alleged breaches of privacy, according to BBC News.



