Prince Harry's friend and group of ex-military personnel intercepted by police en route to Libya

Jack Mann - SplashNews.com

A group of British ex-military personnel led by Jack Mann, one of Prince Harry’s closest friends, was intercepted by police while trying to board a plane to Libya last month, it has emerged.

The Maltese Police confirmed that officers spoke to the group of 14 on December 10, amid concerns that the individuals were either private military contractors or mercenaries.

Libya has been mired by conflict since the Arab Spring of 2011 and the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi later that year.

British citizens are advised by the Foreign Office not to travel there. Sanctions are also in place which restrict the activities of British companies in Libya.

A spokesman for Malta Police told The Telegraph: “Upon instructions by the Sanctions Monitoring Board, the Supervisory Authority responsible for sanctions compliance, Malta Police spoke to the passengers for clarification of the proposed activities in Libya. No further action was required.”

The Sanctions Monitoring Board falls under the responsibility of the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, which has been approached for comment.

Mr Mann’s party are adamant they were only visiting Libya to provide medical training, which is permitted under UN guidelines.

Jack Mann

The 40-year-old, who is a Sandhurst contemporary of Prince Harry, served in the Blues and Royals in Iraq and Afghanistan before moving into the private security industry.

Some reports suggest he was the Duke’s unofficial best man on his wedding day in 2018.

He appears alongside Harry in one of the black-and-white wedding photographs which appeared in the fourth episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent Netflix docuseries.

He joined friends at the couple’s intimate evening reception at Frogmore House near Windsor Castle, when he partied into the night with celebrities including Elton John and Serena Williams.

Educated at Stowe, Mr Mann is the son of the Old Etonian adventurer Simon Mann, himself an SAS officer turned mercenary who was the mastermind behind the infamous Wonga coup in Equatorial Guinea in 2004.

Story continues

Sir Mark Thatcher, the son of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, admitted unwittingly being a financier behind the attempted coup. He said he was misled by its organisers.

Simon Mann - Alphafrance

In 2015, Jack co-founded Alma Risk, a private security company which “identifies, develops and delivers security” across the globe. He previously worked in Libya as a country manager for another UK security company, Aegis Defence Services.

According to its website, Alma Risk’s team members have backgrounds in the UK military, police and other specialised government agencies.

It says that staff are “thoroughly vetted and trained to deliver professional security solutions”, helping clients to travel safely to “high-risk regions”, and to deliver “strategic and operational security planning” for high profile events and corporate functions.

Alma Risk also provides “intelligence gathering and investigative services to private clients and businesses, enabling preventative measures to be taken against potential threats”.

According to the Malta Today newspaper, Mr Mann was leading a group of 14 operatives who had each arrived separately in Malta, and were scheduled to meet up at the Malta International Airport to catch a private flight to Libya.

But the group was intercepted by the Maltese police amid concerns about the group’s activities.

Prince Harry - David M. Benett/Getty Images for Audi

Mr Mann confirmed on Tuesday that the group did not end up travelling to Libya on December 10.

“We did not continue the journey from Malta [to Libya] on the advice of Maltese immigration to rectify our paperwork before travelling onwards,” he told the Mail Online.

“The issue was resolved within five days and the United Nations has confirmed there was no breach of sanctions. They [Alma Risk] are free to deliver the training.

“I have visited Libya previously in my role as a private security consultant. Any suggestion this project involved 'mercenaries' is categorically untrue and would be damaging to me personally and professionally.”

On March 7, 2004, Simon Mann was arrested by Zimbabwean police in Harare airport along with 64 other mercenaries.

He eventually served three years of a four-year prison sentence in Zimbabwe and less than two years of a 34-year sentence in Equatorial Guinea over the failed coup to replace President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo with exiled opposition politician, Severo Moto.