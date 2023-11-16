Prince Harry to watch his last conversation with Diana in final Crown series - but not William

Left to right: Prince Harry (played by Fflyn Edwards), Diana, Princess of Wales (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince William (Rufus Kampa), in the Netflix series The Crown - Daniel Escale/Netflix

The Duke of Sussex is expected to watch his final conversation with his mother dramatised in the final series of The Crown, but his brother, the Prince of Wales, will not tune in.

The first four episodes of the sixth series will strike a devastatingly personal note for both Princes William and Harry, being almost wholly concerned with Diana, Princess of Wales’s final weeks, her death and its immediate aftermath.

The drama depicts the final time Diana saw her sons and imagines their final conversation on the telephone.

It also dramatises the moment they are told of her death, although there is no dialogue and the viewer simply watches the young boys’ heart wrenching reactions.

Despite the decision by writer Peter Morgan to devote the best part of four episodes to the build up and aftermath of the tragedy, Harry is still likely to watch the show.

Prince Harry, 39, has admitted that he watches and fact checks the Netflix series.

However, one source close to him said they may watch it first in order to save him from anything he may not wish to see.

His elder brother, meanwhile, has never watched it and is not expected to watch this series, sources close to him confirm.

Prince William was also said to have been “frustrated” that the show raked over the circumstances surrounding his mother’s Panorama interview with the disgraced BBC journalist Martin Bashir, which he has said holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.

Some close to him have expressed surprise that The Crown has edged so far towards the present day, depicting events that many acutely remember.

When Olivia Colman, who played the Queen in series’ three and four once asked the heir to the throne if he had watched the series, the answer was “a firm no.”

Throughout the first part of the season, Diana is portrayed as being solely concerned with her sons, when she will next speak to them and when she will next be able to see them.

The final time all three spoke, the Princess was in Paris and the boys, at Balmoral, just hours before her death, on August 31, 1997.

The Princes, who were 15 and 12 at the time, have each spoken publicly about that hurried phone call, which still haunts them to this day.

But they have never divulged what was said, choosing to keep those precious final words to themselves.

Prince William admitted in a 2017 documentary about the late Princess that the conversation continued to weigh “heavily” on his mind.

“Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know ‘see you later’,” he said.

“If I’d known now obviously what was going to happen I wouldn’t have been so blase about it and everything else.

“But that phone call sticks in my mind, quite heavily.”

Asked if he remembered what his mother said, he replied: “I do,” but kept the detail to himself.

Prince Harry described how it was his turn to chat to mum after his brother.

“It was her speaking from Paris, I can’t really necessarily remember what I said but all I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was,” he told the documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

“Looking back on it now it’s incredibly hard, I’ll have to sort of deal with that for the rest of my life. Not knowing that was the last time I was going to speak to my mum, how differently that conversation would have panned out if I’d had even the slightest inkling her life was going to be taken that night.”

In The Crown, the brothers are seen sitting side by side and passing the phone between each other as they speak to her for the final time.

Harry asks when she is coming home and she says she will see them tomorrow.

After both boys poke fun at Dodi for being a “poser” and wearing moccasins, William, played by Rufus Kampa, says: “Mummy, Harry wants to ask you a question.”

Harry, played by Fflyn Edwards, can’t bring himself to ask and so his elder brother snatches the phone back.

“Mummy, are you going to marry Dodi?” he asks. “All the newspapers are saying you are.”

Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, insists she is not. “Well, you know better than to believe the papers,” she says.

“I’m emphatically not going to marry Dodi. I honestly can’t wait to come home.”

Asked if she is OK, she adds: “I’m ok, it’s just a bit mad here. Don’t really understand how I ended up here. Mummy just needs to make some changes to her life, that’s all. But that’s not your problem, that’s mine.

“I’ll see you both tomorrow night, just the three of us.”

Then they say they love her and she tells them she loves them too.

The final scenes of the fourth episode show Elizabeth II addressing the nation about Diana’s death, a speech interspersed with real life footage taken of the grieving crowds at Buckingham Palace and the boys walking behind their mother’s coffin during her funeral procession.