Prince Harry: I want Archie and Lilibet to have relationships with the Royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie - Toby Melville/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex has said he would “love nothing more” than for his children to have a relationship with the Royal family.

The Duke told People magazine that Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, had a relationship with “some” members of his family, which brings him “great joy”.

The comment comes after he expressed concern for the “young kids” within the Royal Household, saying that he hopes efforts to reform the monarchy would help them.

In an interview with the American magazine published on the day his memoir, Spare, was released, he said: “I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution.

“So of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy.”

The only member of the Royal family the Duke is known to remain close to is Princess Eugenie, who he talks about in his memoir and who he still sees regularly.

The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie and would like his children to have relationships with other members of the Royal family - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duke has been criticised for the highly personal nature of the revelations he has made in Spare, but insisted that it is a “raw account of my life - the good, the bad and everything in between”.

He told People: “I don’t want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family … my hope has been to turn my pain into purpose.”

His comments come after days of revelations from the book, which was officially published on Tuesday but went on sale early in Spain.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has so far commented on any of the allegations made in the memoir, despite their potentially damaging and intimate nature.

Among the revelations in his memoir was that his mother’s former butler made his “blood boil” when he published a book about Diana, Princess of Wales following her death.

The Duke accused Paul Burrell, who served as a footman for Queen Elizabeth II and was later Diana’s butler for 10 years, of “milking” her death for a profit when he published his book A Royal Duty, which made a series of private disclosures.

The Duke said Paul Burrell made his 'blood boil' when he published a book about Diana, Princess of Wales - Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s controversial memoir has become the fastest selling non-fiction book ever.

Spare was boosted into the record books with 400,000 hardback, e-book and audio format copies being snapped up on Tuesday, its publisher said, adding that it had exceeded their expectations.

The Duke of Sussex's book has been a big seller in the shops - Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images

In his latest interview about Spare on Tuesday night, the Duke was served tequila shots by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

After showing a teaser of the interview on his show, Mr Colbert mocked his upcoming guest, saying that the Duke’s memoir was “also available on audiobook and a commemorative plate”.

"I've read the book - it's very enjoyable, quite emotional, quite revealing. I'm going to have so much to talk about with his Harryness," he said.

After playing a clip of the Duke saying how “hurt” he’d been by the Prince of Wales ignoring him at Eton, which he revealed in Spare, Mr Colbert quipped: “That is heartbreaking.

“I mean, to be rejected by his older brother at school even though that magic hat sorted them into the same house.

“What do you think?” he asked his audience, “Hufflepuff? Hufflepuff? Gryffindor, I’m not sure,” he said, making a reference to the houses in JK Rowling's Harry Potter series.

The Duke of Sussex pictured arriving for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Gotham/GC Images

In the first print interview about his autobiography, the Duke of Sussex told People magazine that he has a “beautiful and blessed life” with a platform that brings with it a “responsibility” to be used wisely.

“I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be.”

He added: “My relationship with Meghan has opened my eyes to so much I fear I otherwise would have never fully understood.

“To this day, I’m doing important and necessary work to understand and address unconscious bias - it's ever-evolving and requires us to step up and speak out where we can - even when it's our friends, families or loved ones.”

The Duke also told People that he had a “special relationship” with his late grandmother and that he will “forever cherish every memory I had with her, especially the times she spent with my children”.