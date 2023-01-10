Prince Harry: I want Archie and Lilibet to have relationships with the Royal family

India McTaggart
·4 min read
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie - Toby Melville/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie - Toby Melville/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex has said he would “love nothing more” than for his children to have a relationship with the Royal family.

The Duke told People magazine that Archie, three, and Lilibet, 19 months, had a relationship with “some” members of his family, which brings him “great joy”.

The comment comes after he expressed concern for the “young kids” within the Royal Household, saying that he hopes efforts to reform the monarchy would help them.

In an interview with the American magazine published on the day his memoir, Spare, was released, he said: “I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution.

“So of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy.”

The only member of the Royal family the Duke is known to remain close to is Princess Eugenie, who he talks about in his memoir and who he still sees regularly.

The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie and would like his children to have relationships with other members of the Royal family - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie and would like his children to have relationships with other members of the Royal family - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duke has been criticised for the highly personal nature of the revelations he has made in Spare, but insisted that it is a “raw account of my life - the good, the bad and everything in between”.

He told People: “I don’t want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family … my hope has been to turn my pain into purpose.”

His comments come after days of revelations from the book, which was officially published on Tuesday but went on sale early in Spain.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has so far commented on any of the allegations made in the memoir, despite their potentially damaging and intimate nature.

Among the revelations in his memoir was that his mother’s former butler made his “blood boil” when he published a book about Diana, Princess of Wales following her death.

The Duke accused Paul Burrell, who served as a footman for Queen Elizabeth II and was later Diana’s butler for 10 years, of “milking” her death for a profit when he published his book A Royal Duty, which made a series of private disclosures.

The Duke said Paul Burrell made his 'blood boil' when he published a book about Diana, Princess of Wales - Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The Duke said Paul Burrell made his 'blood boil' when he published a book about Diana, Princess of Wales - Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s controversial memoir has become the fastest selling non-fiction book ever.

Spare was boosted into the record books with 400,000 hardback, e-book and audio format copies being snapped up on Tuesday, its publisher said, adding that it had exceeded their expectations.

The Duke of Sussex's book has been a big seller in the shops - Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images
The Duke of Sussex's book has been a big seller in the shops - Isabel Infantes/AFP via Getty Images

In his latest interview about Spare on Tuesday night, the Duke was served tequila shots by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

After showing a teaser of the interview on his show, Mr Colbert mocked his upcoming guest, saying that the Duke’s memoir was “also available on audiobook and a commemorative plate”.

"I've read the book - it's very enjoyable, quite emotional, quite revealing. I'm going to have so much to talk about with his Harryness," he said.

After playing a clip of the Duke saying how “hurt” he’d been by the Prince of Wales ignoring him at Eton, which he revealed in Spare, Mr Colbert quipped: “That is heartbreaking.

“I mean, to be rejected by his older brother at school even though that magic hat sorted them into the same house.

“What do you think?” he asked his audience, “Hufflepuff? Hufflepuff? Gryffindor, I’m not sure,” he said, making a reference to the houses in JK Rowling's Harry Potter series.

The Duke of Sussex pictured arriving for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Gotham/GC Images
The Duke of Sussex pictured arriving for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - Gotham/GC Images

In the first print interview about his autobiography, the Duke of Sussex told People magazine that he has a “beautiful and blessed life” with a platform that brings with it a “responsibility” to be used wisely.

“I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be.”

He added: “My relationship with Meghan has opened my eyes to so much I fear I otherwise would have never fully understood.

“To this day, I’m doing important and necessary work to understand and address unconscious bias - it's ever-evolving and requires us to step up and speak out where we can - even when it's our friends, families or loved ones.”

The Duke also told People that he had a “special relationship” with his late grandmother and that he will “forever cherish every memory I had with her, especially the times she spent with my children”.

Latest Stories

  • Coach Sean McVay says 'focus' is on LA Rams, not TV suitors

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — While Sean McVay remains interested in the broadcast booth, the coach says his mind is still on the sideline with his Los Angeles Rams for now. McVay claimed Friday that his focus for 2023 is on fixing the Rams (5-11), who wrap up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion when they visit Seattle on Sunday. The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl also didn't definitively state his plans beyond the weekend. “It's flattering,” McVay said whe

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Giants already looking ahead to playoff rematch with Vikings

    PHILADELPHIHA (AP) — Daniel Jones took the day off. Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing never saw the field. The New York Giants used a lineup more fitting for a preseason game — all so they could stay healthy for a playoff game. The final score — Eagles 22, Giants 16 — was largely immaterial to New York on Sunday night. The Giants already secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC and just needed to get through the game to learn their playoff opponent. Now they know, and the Giants (9-7-1) head t

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • McDonagh helps Predators beat Capitals for 3rd straight win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Friday night for their third straight win. Thomas Novak and Yakov Trenin also scored for Nashville, which is 4-0-1 in its last five games to inch closer to a playoff position in the Western Conference. McDonagh’s goal with 3:16 left was a highlight-reel move to the net and finish by the defensive defenseman far more known for

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J