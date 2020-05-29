Prince Harry praises coronavirus volunteers during video call from LA home: 'Helping people makes you feel better'

Harry at a Fit and Fed session run by Street Games in 2019. (Getty Images)

Prince Harry has offered encouragement to young volunteers working with vulnerable and disadvantaged families during the coronavirus lockdown.

Harry spoke to three volunteers who work with Sport at the Heart, who are helping make food deliveries to vulnerable people during lockdown.

Sport at the Heart is a sports and wellbeing charity based in North West London, which also works with Street Games, who Harry had visited when he was a senior royal.

In the call he heard how the volunteers have kept up their work during the lockdown, and told them: “You guys can speak better than I can, but actually helping people, makes you feel better.”

“You’re doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being you”



This week the Duke of Sussex joined some of the incredible young volunteers from @SportattheHeart to hear about their work supporting their local communities through the #Covid19UK crisis #SportHelps pic.twitter.com/n5m5vYkr3o — StreetGames (@StreetGames) May 29, 2020

Harry said: “All three of you in your volunteer work and you support for Sport at the Heart and ultimate Street Games, you understand the importance of being outside and using sport to keep you physically fit and mentally fit.”

He joked with one volunteer that his older brother was “putting him in goal and kicking the ball at you” which prompted laughter.

He added: “You’re doing such amazing work and thank you so much for being you and being kind and compassionate and caring to others.”

Harry at a Fit and Fed session in 2017. (Getty Images)

Harry has visited Fit and Fed sessions run by Street Games, on a number of occasions. The sessions help to ensure children who would usually get free school meals don’t go hungry during the school holidays.

The video call took place on Wednesday, with Harry dialling in from Los Angeles, where he is living with Meghan and their son Archie.

The pair have been making numerous video calls as they seek to support the charities they were linked to while they were senior royals.

They were also spotted helping to deliver food parcels to vulnerable people soon after they arrived.

The couple is planning to launch a charitable foundation called Archewell, but have had to delay the launch as the world responds to the coronavirus pandemic.