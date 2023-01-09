Prince Harry used psychedelics to deal with grief: 'These things have a way of working as a medicine'

Prince Harry's been really rattling the cages of the infamously staid Royal Family on his book tour for new memoir Spare, and tonight he made his sole American television appearance on 60 Minutes.

Chatting with Anderson Cooper, the Duke of Sussex discussed his physical altercation with his brother Prince William, his family's reaction to meeting his future wife Duchess Meghan, and the difficult process of dealing with the death of his mother Princess Diana, which included the use of psychedelic drugs.

Prince Harry lost his mother at age 12 and, as he writes in Spare, he had a hard time believing that she was truly dead, thinking that maybe she had purposely disappeared and that after a while "she would call" he and William to "go and join her."

"For a long time, I just refused to accept that she was— she was gone," Harry said. "Part of, you know, she would never do this to us, but also part of, maybe this is all part of a plan."

To deal with his grief, Harry sought the help of a therapist seven years ago and also tried more experimental treatments, namely psychedelics like ayahuasca, psilocybin, and mushrooms.

"I would never recommend people to do this recreationally," Harry said. "But doing it with the right people, if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine."

Harry told Cooper the psychedelics helped him "clear the windshield, the misery of loss."


"They cleared away this idea that I had in my head that— that my mother— that I needed to cry to prove to my mother that I missed her," the Duke said. "When in fact, all she wanted was for me to be happy."

When he found happiness with Meghan Markle, Harry says his father then-Prince Charles initially took a liking to her, but William was skeptical while other members of the family were also uneasy.

"Right from the beginning, before they even had a chance to get to know her," Harry said. "And the U.K. press jumped on that. And here we are."

One of the more salacious details from Spare that's been making the rounds is Harry's recollection of a physical altercation between him and William, which he described to Cooper.

"It was a buildup of frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within his office," Harry said. "And at the same time, he was consuming a lot of the tabloid press, a lot of the stories. And he had a few issues, which were based not on reality. And I was defending my wife. And he was coming for my wife. She wasn't there at the time, but through the things that he was saying. I was defending myself. And we moved from one room into the kitchen. And his frustrations were growing, and growing, and growing. He was shouting at me. I was shouting back at him. It wasn't nice. It wasn't pleasant at all. And he snapped. And he pushed me to the floor."

Though William eventually apologized, relations between the brothers are not going well, thanks to the memoir, Harry's interviews, his and Meghan's Netflix series, and just the general flouting of convention the spare to the royal throne's been doing pretty consistently for the past few years.

