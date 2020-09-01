Prince Harry Is "Upset" About Being Stuck in California Instead of Vacationing with the Royals in Balmoral

From Good Housekeeping

Prince Harry is reportedly "upset" he's stuck in California and unable to vacation with his family at Balmoral.

Prince William and Kate Middleton just arrived at Balmoral to spend time with the Queen.

As you're well-aware if you have even a bb fledgling interest in the royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in California—and haven't been back to England since the coronavirus pandemic started. Because of travel and safety guidelines, Meghan and Harry understandably won't be joining the rest of the royal family for their annual summer trip to Balmoral to visit the Queen, and apparently Harry's pretty bummed.

A source tells In Touch that Harry is "upset" to be stuck in California and frustrated “that he can’t make” the trip to Balmoral with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Apparently, the Cambridges arrived at the Queen's summer residence on August 28, and Meghan and Harry had originally hoped to join them until the pandemic forced plans to change.

While Meghan and Harry are stuck in California for the time being, they are enjoying settling into their new home. “Harry doesn’t know the area well at all, but so far so good,” the source said. “Santa Barbara is more his scene than L.A. … He has the freedom and space he needs. Harry was extremely unhappy in L.A.”

Here's to hoping we get a royal reunion soon!

