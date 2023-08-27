Prince Harry will be in the UK next month – but will he see his family?

Mark Cuthbert - Getty Images

Next month marks the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death and members of the Royal Family will no doubt find themselves at the centre of attention once again. Reports suggest that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will mark the day privately at Balmoral, where they've spent the summer, while Prince William and Kate Middleton are thought to be attending a cathedral in Wales, where they are due to carry out a series of official visits.

One royal whose plans for the emotional day remain uncertain, however, is Prince Harry. Although it was recently confirmed that the royal will be in the UK at the time of the anniversary – which falls on 8 September – it appears he has no plans to see his family during the visit.

Last week, the Duke of Sussex confirmed he'll be attending the WellChild Awards on 7 September, saying in a statement through the charity (for which he is a patron): "For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that priorities the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families."



He went on, "The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year's awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

But, despite the ceremony taking place the night before the anniversary of his grandmother's death, a source close to the royal told The Mirror he has "no intention" of reuniting with his family.

"While some may suggest it would be good order for the family to settle their differences, perhaps even in the late Queen's memory, things are a long way off," the insider told the newspaper, adding that Harry's relationship with his father and brother remains "firmly rooted at rock bottom".

Last year, the WellChild Awards took place on the day of the Queen's death, with Prince Harry being forced to drop out at the last minute to visit his grandmother at Balmoral in the hours before her passing. After this year's event, he is expected to travel to Dusseldorf in Germany where the Invictus Games – a multi-sport event founded by the Duke in support of veterans – are being held.

