Prince Harry shares love of Thomas the Tank Engine in introduction to special episode

Prince Harry has reflected on his “fond memories” of watching Thomas the Tank Engine as a young child in an introduction to a special royal episode to mark the 75th anniversary.

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine is part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of the show which was created by British clergyman the Reverend Wilbert Awdry as a storybook for his young son.

In the episode, Thomas will travel to London for the first time on a mission to take Fat Controller Sir Topham Hatt to Buckingham Palace to receive an honour.

Harry, 35, is sat in an armchair with a copy of the book in the on-camera introduction, which was filmed in January and a donation was made to charity.

A three-year-old Prince Harry, shaking the hand of headmistress Jane Mynors as he arrives for his first day of nursery school with his parents, with a Thomas the Tank Engine bag. (Press Association)

He said: “Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years – entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters.

“I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures.

“I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary.”

The episode, which is 22-minutes long, Sir Topham Hatt has been invited to London by the Queen to receive an award for distinguished service to the railway.

A young Charles has asked that Thomas be the engine to bring him.

The episode will have a young Prince Charles and the Queen as well as a new royal train. (PA/Mattel)

Thomas gets lost along the way and meets the royal train, called the Duchess of Loughborough, voiced by Rosamund Pike.

Pike, 41, said: “It is an absolute honour to have the chance to appear in the show.

“I take it as a big responsibility to play Duchess who is a lovely, warm, bubbly sort of effervescent engine that I am incredibly drawn to because she is very anxious to get things right.”

The Duke of Sussex recorded the on camera message in January. (PA/Mattel)

The special episode is part of the 75th anniversary. (PA/Mattel)

Chuck Scothon, of toy company Mattel, said: “Since the beginning, Thomas & Friends has celebrated friendship and teamwork through storytelling which has cultivated fan love across generations.

“In this milestone 75th year, we are releasing more storytelling content than ever before to engage the next generation of fans.

“While families are spending more time at home, we are able to offer new content to enjoy together across videos, books, apps and through music and podcasts and are thrilled Harry, The Duke of Sussex is introducing this special.”

The special episode will be on Milkshake! on Channel 5 at 9.05am on 2 May and will stream on Netflix in the US on 1 May.