Prince Harry Takes Part in Fun Soccer Challenge on German TV After Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

The Duke of Sussex is in Düsseldorf for the sixth installment of his Invictus Games for veterans and service personnel

Chris Jackson/Getty for the Invictus Games Foundation; ZDF Prince Harry takes part in fun soccer challenge on German TV show on Saturday

Prince Harry is trying his hand at soccer while in Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared on TV show Sportstudio on German channel ZDF following the 2023 Invictus Games' opening ceremony in Düsseldorf. And as well as discussing the Games, Harry also took part in a soccer challenge that wasn't as easy as it looked.

In a clip shared from the show on social media, Prince Harry and German Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, along with Angelo Anderson and Jens Niemeyer, all took turns to try and kick a soccer ball through either one of two holes in a wall on the studio set.

According to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) from the Germany Embassy in London, the shootout game has long been part of the TV show.

"What happens if it's zero," the Duke asked before being told by a presenter that he'd have to wear a German jersey if he lost.

Prinz Harry, Bundesverteidigungsminister Boris Pistorius, Angelo Anderson und Jens Niemeyer stellen sich der Herausforderung an der #sportstudio-Torwand. pic.twitter.com/liwmkz0zg0 — ZDF (@ZDF) September 9, 2023

Prince Harry then gamely stepped up to take his shots, but unfortunately, his first three attempts were unsuccessful, so he handed the ball off to Pistorius, who scored twice. After other competitors took their turn, Harry then missed three more shots.

Instead of a German jersey, a scarf from a local German club, FSV Mainz 05, was provided for the Duke, who happily donned it to much applause from the audience.

Elsewhere in the show, Prince Harry talked about the impact of founding the Games.



“To be honest with you, setting up the Invictus Games was a bit of a lifeline for me,” he said, per talkSPORT. “I didn't realise it at first but being in this community, hearing a lot of stories, there were a lot of similarities.”

The Duke — who served in the British Army for 10 years and did two tours in Afghanistan — created the competition for veterans and service personnel in 2014.

This year marks the first time the event has been held in Germany. The Invictus Games previously took place in London (2014), Orlando (2016), Toronto (2017), Sydney (2018) and The Hague (2022). In 2025, the Invictus Games will return to North America and take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

At this year's event, which runs from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, over 500 athletes from 21 countries will show their skills in 10 different sports. The competitors represent six continents — all but Antarctica.

"I can't wait to have every continent represented — except Antarctica. We're still working on that," Harry said in a video message last month.



Joern Pollex/Getty for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 Getty Images for Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023

Ahead of his TV appearance on Saturday, the Duke of Sussex gave a speech at the opening ceremony where he discussed self-discovery, teamwork, and even a bit of family life.

During the speech, he recognized three nations joining the Invictus Games for the first time — Colombia, Israel and Nigeria — and how Nigeria has fans in his home. Specifically, wife Meghan Markle.

"Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he said, referencing Meghan discovering that she is 43% Nigerian through a genealogy test last year.

Elsewhere, Harry spoke about how veterans participating were "once again part of a team" and "surrounded by people who know what it means to serve."

"But I've been thinking about something one of the competitors featured in the Heart of Invictus shared. Mr. Na from South Korea said, 'I don't think we overcome disabilities. We overcome perceptions of ourselves in society.' These games are not solely about medals," he continued. "They are about overcoming any and all perceptions that held you back, especially those you've placed on yourselves."

Last month, the limited series Heart of Invictus premiered on Netflix. The show highlighted athletes' stories and what the Invictus Games meant to them.

Prince Harry's spokesperson confirmed in August that he would be in Germany for the duration of the event — which happens to include his 39th birthday next Friday. Meghan Markle is set to join her husband in the coming days.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf. The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin,” a spokesperson said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Prince Harry and Meghan famously made their debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, where she lived while filming Suits. Meghan has supported Invictus ever since, attending the Sydney games with her husband in 2018 (days after Kensington Palace announced she was pregnant with their first child, Prince Archie) and in the Netherlands last spring.

She graced the stage on both occasions, delivering remarks at the Invictus closing ceremony in 2018 and introducing Harry at the opening ceremony in April 2022, where they shared a sweet kiss.

