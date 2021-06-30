Prince Harry is surprise guest at charity event hosted at London’s Kew Gardens ahead of Diana statue unveiling (Antony Thompson/TWM)

Prince Harry was the surprise guest at a charity event hosted at London’s Kew Gardens on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, delighted kids, who have serious illnesses, with his appearance at the WellChild Awards, a charity of which he has been a patron since 2007.

Earlier in the day, the dad-of-two broke cover on the way to the event as he was seen leaving Frogmore Cottage where he has been self-isolating since touching down in the UK from the US.

The WellChild event celebrates inspirational youngsters living with serious illnesses, a charity which is close to Harry’s heart.

It’s understood organisers brought the date forward to ensure Harry would be able to come as he’s in the UK for Dianastatue’s unveiling in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, delighted kids, who have serious illnesses, with his appearance at the WellChild Awards (Antony Thompson/TWM)

At the event, the Duke of Sussex said: “Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organisation and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart. I wasn’t a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn’t need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work.

“Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.

“The health of our children, of all of us, could not have been more on the forefront of our minds during the past year. And, throughout this time, the WellChild community has set an example for how to show up and act with compassion for each other.

“I could not be prouder to be here, to meet this year’s WellChild Award winners, to thank the nurses and doctors for all they do, and to celebrate these amazing families.”

Ed Sheeran, Ronnie Wood, Amanda Holden, AJ Pritchard, Abby Quinnen and Anne-Marie joined Prince Harry for the afternoon (Antony Thompson/TWM)

Prince Harry met with each winner of an award.

The star-studded charity event was attended by a number of celebrities.

Ed Sheeran, Ronnie Wood, Amanda Holden, AJ Pritchard, Abby Quinnen and Anne-Marie joined Prince Harry for the afternoon.

It comes just a day before Harry will put on a united front with his brother William at the unveiling of the Diana statue.

They hope the statue will immortalise their mother and her legacy as the people’s princess.

In 2020, a joint statement from Kensington Palace read: “The princes hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and legacy.”

The WellChild event celebrates inspirational youngsters living with serious illnesses, a charity which is close to Harry’s heart (Antony Thompson/TWM)

The brothers revealed they had commissioned a statue in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death.

Harry and William said the statue would recognise their mother’s positive impact in the UK.

“It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.”

It’s understood organisers brought the date forward to ensure Harry would be able to come (Antony Thompson/TWM)

The Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace was reportedly chosen because it was one of Diana’s favourite places.

Diana spent much of her time in the green space surrounding the palace where she lived for more than 15 years. She loved flowers, especially forget-me-nots, white lilies, white roses, tulips, narcissi, and Cosmo daisies.

“She would stop by and talk to the gardeners when she was living here,” Sean Harkin, head gardener at Kensington Palace, told Vogue.

