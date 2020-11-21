Prince Harry supports William in "drive for truth" over Panorama interview with Princess Diana

Photo credit: Shaun Botterill - Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex supports the Duke of Cambridge in welcoming an investigation into Panorama's 1995 BBC interview with Princess Diana.

Prince Harry is said to be closely following developments in the story since Diana's brother Earl Spencer claimed that the BBC's Martin Bashir used forged bank statements to convince the late royal to take part in the Panorama interview.

"Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening," a source close to the duke told BAZAAR.com.

Harry has also accused the tabloids of trying to "drive a wedge" between him and William by criticising him for not joining his brother in publicly commenting on the matter. The source called the allegations "utterly horrid and offensive".

"Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening," the source added. "You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him. He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him."

Lord Dyson, one of the UK’s most senior retired judges and a former Supreme Court judge, has been appointed to lead the inquiry.

Prince William recently confirmed that he "tentatively welcomed the investigation".

"The independent investigation is a step in the right direction," William said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. "It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

Tim Davie, the BBC's director general, added: "The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation.Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process."

