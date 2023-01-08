Prince Harry "stopped cold" when Prince William used secret code during alleged argument

DOMINIC LIPINSKI - Getty Images

Prince Harry said he "stopped cold" when brother Prince William used their secret code during an alleged argument at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in 2021.

Speaking to ITV's Tom Bradby in an exclusive interview ahead of his memoir's release, the Duke of Sussex claimed that his brother forced him to look into his eyes at their grandfather's funeral so that he could tell him that he loved him and wanted him to be happy

Harry went on to say he told his brother that he loved him too but that his "stubbornness is extraordinary" and pulled away. He then alleged that William pulled him back and said: "Harold you must listen to me, I just want you to be happy, Harold, I swear, I swear on mummy’s life."

Harry said this stopped them both as William had "used the secret code, the universal password, ever since we were boys those three words were to be used only in times of extreme crisis, 'on mummy’s life'."

Antonia Hille - Getty Images

Explaining the meaning of the code, the Duke said they had reserved the phrase for times when they believed they needed to be heard. "It stopped me cold, as it was meant to," he went on, before admitting: "Not because he'd used it, but because it didn’t work. I simply didn’t believe him."



Elsewhere in the interview, Harry recalled another alleged encounter with his brother, which he claims was physical.



Cosmopolitan UK has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

Harry: The Interview is available to stream on ITVX now.





You Might Also Like